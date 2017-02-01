Fayette County Sheriff Makes Arrest After Elementary School Robb - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Fayette County Sheriff Makes Arrest After Elementary School Robbery

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office announced that an arrest has been made in connection to a break-in that occurred at Gatewood Elementary School in Fayetteville, WV on Tuesday, January 31st, 2017.

Officers were alerted at 7 a.m. on Tuesday that an apparent break-in took place at Gatewood Elementary. 

Upon arrival, deputies discovered opened windows and surveillance footage indicating two suspects, one male and one female, breaking into the school.

The suspects concealed their identities with hooded clothing but were seen stealing three laptop computers and six iPad minis.

Later that Tuesday evening, deputies received a tip of a suspicious male transporting and hiding bags in the Water Plant Road area.

With the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office bloodhound, Pappy, Sergeant McMullen and deputies were able to locate the suspect and the stolen devices.

The suspect was found approximately half a mile from the location where the devices were found. He was identified as a teenage juvenile and investigators are attempting to file a juvenile petition against him.

The female suspect has not been identified at this time.

 "We are grateful for the tips from the public that led to the recovery of this stolen property," said Sheriff Fridley. "We are also extremely proud of Pappy for leading us right to the suspect's residence. Without Pappy's keen nose we would still be attempting to identify a suspect in this case." 

