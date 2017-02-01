Beyonce Announces She's Pregnant with Twins

You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

A Kanawha County man has been arrested on drug charges in Fayette County. According to a press release, at approximately 6:30 pm on Thursday, officers from the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office conducted a controlled purchase of a substantial amount of narcotics in the Smithers area of Fayette County. Immediately following the completion of this controlled purchase, officers moved in to arrest the suspect. Tyrone Lanham, age 4...

A diesel spill has covered a large section of roadway in Kanawha County with diesel fuel. A report came in to the newsroom at 4 p.m. indicating that an approximate 1/4 mile stretch of roadway on the 2200 block of Smith Creek Road in the Jefferson area was covered by diesel fuel. Dispatchers do not know what type of vehicle may have caused the spill at this time. Department of Highways crews are en route to lay sand on the roadway. It is not known whether the roadway will be shut do...