Texans To Hold Training Camp at The Greenbrier

According to CBS Houston, the Texans will hold their training camp outside of Houston for the first time, and they will hold the camp in West Virginia.

They plan on holding the opening of their training camp at the Greenbrier, in White Sulphur Springs, WV.

The Greenbrier is a historic resort that was raised in 1778 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. The Texans have held every Training Camp in Houston since they started in 2002. Many at the Houston Methodist training center right next to NRG Stadium.

The New Orleans Saints, who have held camp there in the past, will not return to West Virginia for training camp in 2017.