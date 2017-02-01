5th Arrest in Elderly Woman Home Invasion Case

UPDATE: February 4th, 2017, 6:30 p.m.

A fifth person has been arrested in a burglary case involving the home invasion of an 84-year-old woman in Charleston.

18-year-old Camri White has been arrested in placed behind bars in South Central Regional Jail.

White joins 19-year-old Trevon Means, 18-year-old Jonathan Pannell, and two juveniles in connection to the crime.

White has been placed in jail without bond.

UPDATE: February 3rd, 2017, 9:45 p.m.

A total of four individuals have been arrested in a burglary case involving the home invasion of an 84-year-old woman in Charleston.

Two juveniles, 19-year-old Trevon Means, and 18-year-old Jonathan Pannell have been arrested in the February 1st Charleston home invasion.

According to a press release, 84-year-old Betty Umberger was in her residence on the 100 block of Delaware Avenue in Charleston at right around midnight Wednesday morning, when four individuals wearing all dark clothing broke the back door window to her residence and came inside.

According to Umberger, one of the individuals pressed a sawed off shotgun to her chest and threatened to kill her.

After the four individuals left, Umberger discovered that several items from her home were missing.

The individuals were located on Thursday and were driving a stolen buick from Nitro.

After running from the vehicle, Means jumped into the Kanawha River to attempt to escape before being apprehended.

Pannell and Means could face up to 15 years in prison.

UPDATE: February 3rd, 2017, 7:43 p.m.

Officers have made another arrest in the home invasion robbery from Feb. 1st, 2017.

Jonathan Pannell, 18, of Charleston, was arrested as a suspect in the crime.

He will be arraigned in Magistrate Court this evening.

UPDATE: February 3rd, 2017, 4:39 p.m.

The Charleston Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to the home invasion robbery that occurred on Feb. 1st, 2017.

Trevon Means, 19, of Charleston, was arraigned today in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

He is currently being held on $50,000 bond.

Police say more arrests are possible in the future.

ORIGINAL: February 2nd, 2017

Sgt. James Hunt of the Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a robbery that occurred early Wednesday morning on Charleston's west side.

Hunt confirmed that the victim of the home invasion was an elderly woman who lived alone at home.

Officers say that four men, armed and wearing masks, entered the home after midnight.

The men proceeded to loot the home and stole several undisclosed items.

The victim, age 84, received minor injuries after being pushed over a chair. Her current status is unknown currently.

No arrests have been made and police have not released the names of suspects as of yet.

The Charleston Police Department are investigating.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.