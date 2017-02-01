5th Arrest in Elderly Woman Home Invasion Case

HUNTINGTON, WV - Cabell County dispatchers confirm that a shooting occurred at roughly 11:50 a.m. today. The shooting happened at the 900 block of 17th Street. It is unknown how many people were injured but at least one person has been transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Huntington Police, Huntington Fire, and Cabell County EMS are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update ...
MINGO COUNTY, WV - A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple robberies across West Virginia and Kentucky. John Copley was arrested today for burglarizing two locations in Mingo County. Troopers with the Mingo County detachment say he robbed two locations in the Chattaroy and Matewan areas between 5 p.m. and midnight yesterday. Copley is also believed to have been involved in a Pike County burglary as well. He is facing charges of burglary, ar...
A veteran trainer had his license permanently revoked after several of his greyhounds tested positive for cocaine in their systems.
Charleston Police Department tells 13 News, eleven pitbulls have been seized from two different properties in an animal cruelty investigation. Last Sunday, Charleston Police received a complaint about animals being abused at a residence. Charleston Police's Humane Officer and the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association's Humane Officer both investigated the complaint. Then, on Wednesday afternoon, officers served a search warrant and seized three dogs. Dunbar Police also s...
A Philadelphia special education teacher who pleaded guilty to having sex with a student says she blames her actions on her heroin use.
ASHLAND, KY - 13 News is at the scene of Fannin Toyota in Boyd County, KY where U.S. Marshalls are executing a search warrant. It is unknown why they are at the dealership, but employees are turning visitors away from the premises. Fannin Toyota is located in Ashland, KY. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
Sheriff's Deputies in Wood County, WV, are investigating a homicide that occurred at the Abbey Village Apartments, off route 47 near Parkersburg. Just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening, police found 31-year Dominique Higgins dead in their Abbey Village apartment. Police are looking for Higgins' black, 2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer, which a possible suspect in her death may be driving. The Chevy Trailblazer has a WV temporary license plate bearing the numbers 435930. The West Virgi...
A St. Albans man was arrested and is facing charges after police received information that he sexually assaulted juveniles.
13 suspects were arrested in Jackson County after multi-state investigation that had been ongoing since January 2017.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.
A man who was a contestant on the MTV show "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila" was found dead at his home in Beckley, WV.
A St. Albans man was arrested and is facing charges after police received information that he sexually assaulted juveniles.
Police say an 11-year-old girl had to be revived with the antidote Narcan after a drug overdose in her Pittsburgh home.
The first collection is being held Saturday.
