Suit Filed Against Mingo Central Principal for Allegedly Assaulting Student

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Williamson, WV attorney Justin Marcum filed a civil suit today against the principal of Mingo Central High School and the Mingo County Board of Education. 

The suit alleges that Daniel Dean, principal of Mingo Central High School, struck a female student and knocked her to the ground. 

The incident occurred on January 20th, 2017 after the victim was involved in an undisclosed incident with another female student.

According to witnesses, the victim was taken into Dean's office. He then became verbally aggressive, began talking down to the girl, and then struck her. 

Marcum says one witness described Dean's actions as "[going] way too far."

Marcum then released the following statement:

"There was no justification for this, whatsoever. Based on the severity of her injuries, this is a very serious issue. The principal was placed in a position of trust, and for him to lay his hands upon a minor is alarming. My thoughts and prayers are with the student and her family."

The Mingo County Board of Education has yet to suspend Dean pending investigation.

The West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation. 

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story. 

