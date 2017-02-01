Cabell County Sheriff hiring deputies - laid off police officers - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Cabell County Sheriff hiring deputies - laid off police officers applying

Some of the laid off Huntington police officers may soon be patrolling the streets again, but this time, as sheriff's deputies.  

13 News found that at the Cabell County Sheriff's office, budget cuts have not restricted hiring new deputies.

A ten percent across the board budget cut greeted new Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, who said he still has the funding to hire 4 or 5 needed deputies.

For a laid off Huntington Police officer like young Colin Cooper, the opportunity to still serve and protect meant a deputy application went in quickly. 

7 months after his hire, then the abrupt lay off as a Huntington police officer, Cooper said he could hit the ground running as a Cabell County sheriff's deputy.

Colin Cooper told 13 News, "I'm used to Huntington, it's a big town, In 7 months I got more experience then some from small towns, I like the free range and opportunities the sheriff's dept has to offer."

Chuck Zerkle then said, "We brought those guys in when they got laid off, I talked to them and gave them applications and encourage them to apply."

Spread thin with drug crime and a new court system needing more bailiffs, Sheriff Chuck Zerkle will hire 4 or 5 new deputies.

With the police layoffs, Zerkle says deputy patrols will include a closer county eye on Huntington city streets.

Sheriff Zerkle said any laid off police officer will still have to go through all the civil service requirements. 

He's also encouraging minorities and women to apply, hoping to develop a more rounded force.

But any former Huntington Police officer hired will not have to go through that 16 week academy class.

Zerkle said that is a big time and money saver.

