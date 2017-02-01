Pedestrian Struck in Hit and Run Incident in Charleston - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pedestrian Struck in Hit and Run Incident in Charleston

Incident occurred around 4:30 p.m.

An adult was riding their bicycle on West Washington Street near the Go-Mart in Charleston when the adult was struck by a vehicle.

The adult was injured, receiving an unknown leg injury and was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the bicycle left the scene.

The scene has been cleared. Charleston Police and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

The injuries of the adult (gender unknown) are not life threatening.

