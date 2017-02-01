Teenagers crash car into swimming pool on way to school - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Teenagers crash car into swimming pool on way to school

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CBS -- Two teenagers driving to school Wednesday morning made an unexpected detour -- into a neighborhood pool, CBS Boston reports.

Police say two teenage girls were on their way to school at about 7:45 a.m. when they crashed into a utility pole, sending them through a yard and into a home’s swimming pool in Uxbridge, Massachusetts. 

The girls escaped safely through the car’s sunroof before emergency responders arrived.

Firefighters say the teens landed in the shallow end of the pool. They both refused medical treatment at the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

