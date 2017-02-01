Open dump on Smith Creek Road concerns neighbors

You can find everything from heaps of dirty diapers to fast food wrappers and even dead animals along Smith Creek Road in Kanawha County,WV.

People who drive by the location daily say they are tired of looking at the raw trash.

There are signs lining the road warning litter bugs about the possible consequences. But still neighbors say there are bags and bags of smelly garbage.

13 News contacted the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to find out what is being done to stop people from dumping trash.



Public Information Specialist with the WVDEP Jacob Glance issue the following statement:

"The WVDEP is aware of this open dump, which is a chronic trouble spot where people who don't care about West Virginia's environment think it is acceptable to contaminate our forests. The WVDEP's Pollution Prevention and Open Dumps section has cleaned up trash at this location several times in the last year, most recently in November, and each time we go through the trash looking for any evidence that we can provide to law enforcement. Since 2011, almost 12 tons of trash and more than 250 tires have been cleaned up in this area. We will continue to use all of the tools available to us, including hidden cameras and eyewitness reports, to prevent these people from trashing our environment."

If you have any information about who may be dumping trash at that location call the WVDEP or local law enforcement.