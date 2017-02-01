Pork Industry Says Not to Worry About a Bacon Shortage

A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.
A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.
Workers at Jean Ann's Bridal and Prom Fashions in Beckley were set to meet with UPS this afternoon to pick up tuxes they had over-nighted for prom.
Workers at Jean Ann's Bridal and Prom Fashions in Beckley were set to meet with UPS this afternoon to pick up tuxes they had over-nighted for prom.
A man who was a contestant on the MTV show "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila" was found dead at his home in Beckley, WV.
A man who was a contestant on the MTV show "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila" was found dead at his home in Beckley, WV.
Supermarket chain Kroger has announced that it will discontinue its senior discount program in many of its stores but will also be cutting prices on thousands of items.
Supermarket chain Kroger has announced that it will discontinue its senior discount program in many of its stores but will also be cutting prices on thousands of items.
The guidance from TSA, titled "Vehicle Ramming Attacks: Threat Landscape, Indicators and Countermeasures."
The guidance from TSA, titled "Vehicle Ramming Attacks: Threat Landscape, Indicators and Countermeasures."
Frontier agreed to temporarily reduce monthly rates.
Frontier agreed to temporarily reduce monthly rates.
The first collection is being held Saturday.
The first collection is being held Saturday.
Parking is available at Commonwealth Credit Union and Capitol Plaza Tower parking garage.
Parking is available at Commonwealth Credit Union and Capitol Plaza Tower parking garage.
13 suspects were arrested in Jackson County after multi-state investigation that had been ongoing since January 2017.
13 suspects were arrested in Jackson County after multi-state investigation that had been ongoing since January 2017.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.
Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.
A man who was a contestant on the MTV show "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila" was found dead at his home in Beckley, WV.
A man who was a contestant on the MTV show "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila" was found dead at his home in Beckley, WV.
A St. Albans man was arrested and is facing charges after police received information that he sexually assaulted juveniles.
A St. Albans man was arrested and is facing charges after police received information that he sexually assaulted juveniles.
Police say an 11-year-old girl had to be revived with the antidote Narcan after a drug overdose in her Pittsburgh home.
Police say an 11-year-old girl had to be revived with the antidote Narcan after a drug overdose in her Pittsburgh home.
A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.
A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.
The first collection is being held Saturday.
The first collection is being held Saturday.
Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.
Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.