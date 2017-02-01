Concern Growing Over Deep West Virginia Budget Cuts

With revenue from the Coal industry way down, and the severance tax off by hundreds of million of dollars, west Virginia is looking for new ways out of it's budget deficit. Advocates for many causes held a Budget Boot Camp in Charleston, trying to prevent further cuts to things such as K thru 12 schools.

"We want to make sure that no further cuts impact that. And we want our classes to have adequate sizes, and our teachers to be able to teach," said Caitlin Cook, of Protect West Virginia.

People across the state are crunching the numbers, too, and hope further cuts can be avoided to health care, which has already been hard hit.

"We know that if a kid is not able to receive health care, or even their parents are not regularly helping them get it, then they are not going to perform well at school," said Chris Kimes, of Our Children Our Future.

Others are concerned about road maintenance and construction, as well as libraries and parks. There are also big worries about universities being cut.

"So to cut higher education, which we've done for ten years - is like burning our seed crop. We should be increasing our investment to get more people better training. It's been shown that colleges and universities generate a lot of economic activity," said Rick Wilson, of the American Friends Service Committee.

New estimates say the budget deficit could hit 600 million dollars.

"Activists at the budget boot camp say the fight is just getting underway. They promise top be here at the capitol next Wednesday, when the 60-day legislative session gets underway," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.