Deputy & Victim get Involved in National Campaign to Fight Domestic Abuse

PUTNAM COUNTY- A Putnam County Sheriff Deputy and domestic violence survivor are sharing their stories with the International Chiefs of Police in an effort to fight domestic abuse.

Joyce Richmond finally had enough of the verbal abuse, so she filed for divorce- that's when things got physical. One out of every three homicides in West Virginia is related to domestic abuse, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

"My beating went on for about 2 1/2 hours, blood spray was 8 feet up the wall. I had my 4 month old granddaughter with me, that was my reason for going that day, he was visiting Lucy," Richmond explained.

Joyce says while she finally came to, she was able to get to the front door, kick her husband off her and run to a local store for help.

"I had been chOKed so bad that I couldn't speak, I was croaking. By the time I finally made somebody realize the baby was in the house, that was Cpl. Craigo," Richmond told 13 News.

Cpl. Tony Craigo, a patrolman at the time, knew Joyce growing up in the same town. Now, he heads the Domestic Violence Task Force thanks to a success stories like Joyce.

"I've had that disappointment where maybe a victims recants or returns to a dangerous situation. But I've also had that reward of months later they call us back up and say ok now I'm ready," Cpl. Craigo said.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department receives an average of 1 call every 6 hours, in a county of less than 60,000. But less than half of all calls end in an arrest.

By speaking out, Joyce hopes to give other victims the courage to get out.

"I survived. He tried his hardest but he didn't succeed, I survived. I came out of it stronger, more determined, more self-assured- he didn't win," Richmond said.

Cpl. Craigo said West Virginia has made big improvements in handling domestic violence, like mandating an arrest if there is probable cause of abuse, beefing up victim services and starting a pilot court program for domestic cases only. The Sheriff's Department also gives teen dating violence seminars in local high schools hoping to educate and empower the next generation.

