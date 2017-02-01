Update: Man Arrested in Gas Station Armed Robbery on Charleston's East End

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m. Monday, February 6th, 2017

New details released in the 7-11 robbery. Charleston Police officer reviewed surveillance video of the store and found an unknown suspect and White entered the store just before 9:00pm on February 1st. Both males approached the counter and told the 7-11 clerk they were going to come back and rob the store, but not to call 911. Then about 25 minutes later the male and White arrived at the 7-11 again. White approached the clerk outside, then entered the store holding a gun wearing a mask. White pointed the gun at another store clerk and demanded money. The clerk opened the drawer and gave $355 to White before he fled towards McClung Street.

On February 2nd, officers found the mask White used and the gray hoody he wore during the robbery. A juvenile in an unrelated case confessed to officers he robbed the 7-11 with White. Officers then found a Facebook picture of White wearing the same outfit as the suspect seen in 7-11 surveillance video.

White is facing not less than 10 years in jail for the 7-11 robbery. He also faces 1st degree robbery and burglary charges for his involvement in a home invasion on February 1st.

UPDATE: 4 p.m. Monday, February 6th, 2017

A man has been arrested in an armed robbery that occurred at a Charleston gas station Wednesday evening.

Police have arrested 18-year-old Camri White in the case.

Recall that White was the fifth person arrested in a home invasion case on Charleston's West Side that occurred on the same day of that robbery.

ORIGINAL STORY: Wednesday, February 1st, 2017

Police are investigating an armed robbery that has occurred at a Kanawha County gas station.

The armed robbery was reported on the 1600 block of Washington Street East in Charleston at the 7-11 gas station.

At this time, no injuries were reported in the robbery, but a man armed with a hand gun with an extended magazine robbed the gas station at approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is considered mixed in complexion, and is wearing a light colored hoodie with white jeans.

Sources at the scene say that the male individual left with another individual who was outside to pick him up who was wearing a red hoodie.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, please call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6400.

We will provide this story with more information as soon as we receive it.