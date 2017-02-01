Camp Creek Bridge Reopens to Clay County Residents

One costume is causing some controversy, despite it being a popular Disney character. Some believe if you don’t have a Polynesian decent, it’s culturally wrong to dress as Disney’s Moana for Halloween.
Who doesn't love a good ghost story this time of the year? Especially when it involves a local landmark. We're taking you inside a historic Kentucky theater, where the performances aren't just limited to the characters on stage. "It would be interesting to see if someone meant harm to the theater in someway how he would act toward that person," said Tyson Compton, former marketing director of Paramount Theater. He is talking about a local legend, simply known as Paramount ...
Daylight Saving Time will end on Sunday, November 5, at 2:00 a.m. in the Mountain State!
Authorities say a woman killed in the woods by a hunter was not hunting at the time and had no connection to the man who shot her.
Three new restaurants are set to open up on Charleston's East End, with construction beginning in just a few months.
Church officials in Charleston say violent incidents have led them to temporarily stop offering a weekly meal service to homeless individuals.
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a construction company to work on a new bridge to replace the Camp Creek Bridge in Clay County.
An emotional night in what could be the last graduation at Richwood High School. Parents, teachers and neighbors packed a gymnasium, renovated by Jim Justice after the June flooding. The 2017 Lumberjacks overcame more than just final exams to get to graduation day. But amidst the excitement was the palpable tension between the city of Richwood and the Nicholas County Board of Education over replacing flooded schools.
Parents are angry in Richwood after several children came home sick after helping moving equipment and taking classes in new modular classrooms. Video sent to 13 News shows Richwood High School students wearing breathing masks as they move band gear into new modular classrooms earlier this week. One student said the masks were needed because of strong fumes in the pods.
"It can only get better. It can't get any worse. It's been as bad as it can be, you know I think, so it's got to get better." The owner of Bill's Used Cars is optimistic that things are improving in his community. His business was devastated by the June floods from the neighboring Elk River. He is one of the hundreds of West Virginia small business owners to get at $2,000 dollar RISE grant to help rebuild: Bill Naylor, Bill's Used Cars "Well yeah, anything will help. ...
Families who lost their homes to flooding this summer will be getting a special gift Tuesday. Students across the state put their talents to use to get families out of the cold through the Big Hearts Tiny Houses project. Putnam Career and Technical Center along with several other schools spent weeks building little houses for families who lost everything. "I'll be very happy when this gets to the right family and when I hear about them being out of the cold," s...
West Virginia emergency officials say a warehouse fire that began last week is "90 percent" extinguished.
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - Five people have been arrested in a breaking and entering case in the Elkview area of Kanawha County. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday around 9:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress on the 6000 block of Frame Road, in the Elkview area. While responding to the call, the complainant reported that he had detained the suspect of the breaking and entering at gun point. Deput...
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Police are asking people to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly after a substance found in a child’s candy has tested positive for meth.
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
Investigators say a couple punished their three young children by forcing one to brush her teeth with cat feces, using a shock collar as punishment and beating them with a thorny switch.
Authorities say a woman killed in the woods by a hunter was not hunting at the time and had no connection to the man who shot her.
Three new restaurants are set to open up on Charleston's East End, with construction beginning in just a few months.
According to her mother, Tru Coffer has been found and is safe.
CHARLESTON- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced the implementation of drug screening for applicants of West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, also known as WV WORKS. The screening requirement is part of a three-year pilot program that was passed by the West Virginia Legislature in 2016, but required approval by the U.S. Administration for Children and Families. To be eligible for TANF, app...
Yes, the Food and Drug Administration is warning people 40 and older about eating too much black licorice.
Two women and their boyfriends were arrested in Morgantown after allegedly lying to police about a 15-year-old girl's whereabouts.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Capital High School student was arrested Sunday night after making a threatening post on social media. According to Capital High School Principal Larry Bailey, the student is facing disciplinary action and is not currently at the school. School officials notified parents on Monday about the incident. Bailey says that the Charleston Police Department have the situation under control and that the threats are no cause for concern. The student is currently fa...
