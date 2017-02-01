Camp Creek Bridge Reopens to Clay County Residents - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Camp Creek Bridge Reopens to Clay County Residents

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
The new Camp Creek Bridge. Photo courtesy of the WVDOH The new Camp Creek Bridge. Photo courtesy of the WVDOH

UPDATE: 10/31/17 @ 3:30 p.m.

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - After being closed for more than a year, the Camp Creek Bridge (PFC Abraham G. Sams Memorial Bridge) on Route 4 in Clay County has reopened.

The bridge was closed in September 2016 after the 91-year-old bridge sustained significant damage during the June 2016 historic flood.

ORIGINAL: 2/1/17 @ 10 p.m.

The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a construction company to work on a new bridge to replace the Camp Creek Bridge in Clay County.

Kokosing Construction Incorporated will work on building the new bridge, which is hoped to be completed in November 2017.

The old Camp Creek Bridge (PFC Abraham G. Sams Memorial Bridge) near the small town of Procious in western Clay County was closed in September 2016 due to deteriorating conditions.

The 91-year-old bridge sustained significant damage during the June 2016 historic flood. 

The bridge will remain open for pedestrian use and inspections will be performed every three months to ensure the structure is safe for foot traffic.

