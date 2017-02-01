Camp Creek Bridge to be Replaced, New Bridge to Open Late 2017

A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.
Workers at Jean Ann's Bridal and Prom Fashions in Beckley were set to meet with UPS this afternoon to pick up tuxes they had over-nighted for prom.
A man who was a contestant on the MTV show "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila" was found dead at his home in Beckley, WV.
Supermarket chain Kroger has announced that it will discontinue its senior discount program in many of its stores but will also be cutting prices on thousands of items.
The guidance from TSA, titled "Vehicle Ramming Attacks: Threat Landscape, Indicators and Countermeasures."
Frontier agreed to temporarily reduce monthly rates.
The first collection is being held Saturday.
Parking is available at Commonwealth Credit Union and Capitol Plaza Tower parking garage.
Newly signed laws are intended to extend broadband internet service to parts of West Virginia lacking it and help the state better prepare for major flooding. The broadband measure says it's a primary goal of the Legislature and governor to make every community and rural area accessible and establish equitable access to 21st-century technology. It establishes a council to gather data on existing service, including internet speeds, and annually map them. It ...
13 suspects were arrested in Jackson County after multi-state investigation that had been ongoing since January 2017.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.
Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.
A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.
A man who was a contestant on the MTV show "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila" was found dead at his home in Beckley, WV.
It's a crisis. Our crisis. The ongoing opioid epidemic has harshly affected friends, neighbors, and loved ones. "It's not just the poor. It's not the black, not the white, it's everywhere. It's everybody," said Jon Matthews, a local filmmaker who returned home to West Virginia to produce a new documentary about the ongoing crisis.
A Fayette County man has been arrested in connection with several counts of alleged animal cruelty.
Workers at Jean Ann's Bridal and Prom Fashions in Beckley were set to meet with UPS this afternoon to pick up tuxes they had over-nighted for prom.
Police say an 11-year-old girl had to be revived with the antidote Narcan after a drug overdose in her Pittsburgh home.
