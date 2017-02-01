Camp Creek Bridge to be Replaced, New Bridge to Open Late 2017

The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a construction company to work on a new bridge to replace the Camp Creek Bridge in Clay County.

Kokosing Construction Incorporated will work on building the new bridge, which is hoped to be completed in November 2017.

The old Camp Creek Bridge (PFC Abraham G. Sams Memorial Bridge) near the small town of Procious in western Clay County was closed in September 2016 due to deteriorating conditions.

The 91-year-old bridge sustained significant damage during the June 2016 historic flood.

The bridge will remain open for pedestrian use and inspections will be performed every three months to ensure the structure is safe for foot traffic.