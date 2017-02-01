Camp Creek Bridge to be Replaced, New Bridge to Open Late 2017 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Camp Creek Bridge to be Replaced, New Bridge to Open Late 2017

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a construction company to work on a new bridge to replace the Camp Creek Bridge in Clay County.

Kokosing Construction Incorporated will work on building the new bridge, which is hoped to be completed in November 2017.

The old Camp Creek Bridge (PFC Abraham G. Sams Memorial Bridge) near the small town of Procious in western Clay County was closed in September 2016 due to deteriorating conditions.

The 91-year-old bridge sustained significant damage during the June 2016 historic flood. 

The bridge will remain open for pedestrian use and inspections will be performed every three months to ensure the structure is safe for foot traffic.

  • West Virginia FloodsMore>>

  • West Virginia targets broadband growth, flood protection

    West Virginia targets broadband growth, flood protection

    Sunday, April 30 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-05-01 01:22:30 GMT
    WV has third worst Broadband in nation, study saysWV has third worst Broadband in nation, study says

    Newly signed laws are intended to extend broadband internet service to parts of West Virginia lacking it and help the state better prepare for major flooding. The broadband measure says it's a primary goal of the Legislature and governor to make every community and rural area accessible and establish equitable access to 21st-century technology. It establishes a council to gather data on existing service, including internet speeds, and annually map them. It ...

    Newly signed laws are intended to extend broadband internet service to parts of West Virginia lacking it and help the state better prepare for major flooding. The broadband measure says it's a primary goal of the Legislature and governor to make every community and rural area accessible and establish equitable access to 21st-century technology. It establishes a council to gather data on existing service, including internet speeds, and annually map them. It ...

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.