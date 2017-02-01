House Receives Extensive Damage in Huntington Fire

A house fire in Huntington kept fire crews busy Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on the 1700 block of 9th Avenue at 17th Street.

The house was a residential structure, and the occupants all made it out safely.

The house received extensive structure, and flames were showing through the roof when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Huntington Fire and EMS responded to the scene.