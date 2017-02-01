House Receives Extensive Damage in Huntington Fire

Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.
Following Friday morning's cargo plane crash, West Virginia American Water spokesperson Laura Martin said the company continues to monitor the area surrounding the Elk River in Kanawha County. Crews are out analyzing water samples collected near the crash site and have so far detected no changes in the water quality. Martin said the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Kanawha County and Yeager Airport confirm all fuel has been contained. At this ...
A man has been killed Thursday evening after a fight broke out in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the head and died at the scene on the banks of the Guyandotte River under the 5th Avenue Bridge. The suspect in that murder fled from responding officers and jumped into the Guyandotte River from the 3rd Avenue Bridge. The suspect swam to the bank and after being confronted again by officers, swam back to the middle of the river whe...
Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes has been shut down due to a serious crash. The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. on Goff Mountain Road near the Cross Lanes exit ramp.
Metro Dispatch Reports a two vehicle accident on Jefferson Rd. Dispatch also confirms that both southbound and 1 northbound lane of Jefferson Rd. are shut down. South Charleston Police and Fire Department responded to the scene as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. Metro did report that there were two patients as a result of the accident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Emergency crews are responding to a stuck roller coaster at Frontier City.
Corridor G is closed in both directions due to a crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 2:30 p.m. on Corridor G at Sherwood Forrest. According to dispatchers, one vehicle has crashed and rolled over. Entrapment was reported in the crash, but the injuries received to the occupants are not known at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we take it.
13 suspects were arrested in Jackson County after multi-state investigation that had been ongoing since January 2017.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.
Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.
A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.
A man who was a contestant on the MTV show "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila" was found dead at his home in Beckley, WV.
It's a crisis. Our crisis. The ongoing opioid epidemic has harshly affected friends, neighbors, and loved ones. "It's not just the poor. It's not the black, not the white, it's everywhere. It's everybody," said Jon Matthews, a local filmmaker who returned home to West Virginia to produce a new documentary about the ongoing crisis.
A Fayette County man has been arrested in connection with several counts of alleged animal cruelty.
Workers at Jean Ann's Bridal and Prom Fashions in Beckley were set to meet with UPS this afternoon to pick up tuxes they had over-nighted for prom.
Police say an 11-year-old girl had to be revived with the antidote Narcan after a drug overdose in her Pittsburgh home.
