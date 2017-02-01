Hundreds gather in Huntington to protest Trump's Executive Immigration Order

On February 1st, 2017 hundreds crowded the steps at City Hall in Huntington to protest President Trump's Executive Immigration Order. It temporarily prevents refugees or people from seven majority Muslim countries from coming to America. The Trump administration has said it is not about religion but the protesters disagreed.

Several times over a two hour period they chanted things like, "No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here!"

After gathering at City Hall the protesters marched around the block continuing various chants.

"We're here to hopefully make a difference and also stand in solidarity with the immigrants that live in this city and around the world and make sure that they know that we stand with them and their rights just as us citizens," said Rebecca Finley who organized the event.

While the number of people protesting Trump's actions was significantly higher than the Trump supporters present, there were a few people defending Trump's actions.

"I just came down to give my side, give Trump a chance, he's only been president for a couple of weeks, three weeks, you don't even know what he's doing, they're just reacting out of anger for the loss of the election," said Trump supporter Fred Esham who was holding a sign that read, 'Give Trump a chance.'

Huntington Police were on hand for the protest which lasted about two hours. Everything remained peaceful.