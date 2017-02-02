WV School Board to meet to pick new president, VP

The West Virginia school board plans to meet this week to select a new president and vice president among its current members following recent resignations.

The state Department of Education says in a news release the board's vote is set for Thursday in Charleston.

Board President Michael Green and Vice President Lloyd Jackson issued their resignations in a statement released Tuesday night.

Gov. Jim Justice also must appoint replacements for Green and Jackson on the board. The new governor already has appointed three educators to the nine-member board to fill earlier vacancies. State school board members serve overlapping nine-year terms.

Justice said Wednesday he'll wants the new appointees to help him transform the state's education system. Justice says West Virginia owes every one of its students a world-class education.