Cupid's Cutest Couple Contest

WOWK Cupid’s Cutest Couple Sweepstakes Official Rules

1. Sponsors. This Cupid’s Cutest Couple Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WOWK, P.O. Box 75119, Charleston, WV 25375 (“Station”) and Ghareeb Dental Group, 700 Virginia Street E, Suite 200, Charleston, WV 25301; Johnnies Meat Market, 800 Smith Street, Charleston, WV 25301; Green’s Feed and Seed, 314 Piedmont Rd, Charleston, WV 25301, The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace, 800 Smith Street, Charleston, WV 25301(collectively, the “Sponsors”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsors, which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. The Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents who reside within WOWK’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of WOWK, West Virginia Media Holdings, TriStateUpdate.com, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in the WOWK’s viewing areas, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes contest or sweepstakes materials), and the immediate families (spouse, parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they live) or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. Participants are eligible to win a WOWK contest or sweepstakes only once every sixty (60) days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600 or more only once every six (6) months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry. Entries will be accepted beginning on February 2, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. EST and ending on February 5th at 11:59 pm EST. To enter, participants must go to the contest tab on the Station’s website at www.TriStateUpdate.com. Entrants must include their name, address, phone number, email and a photo of the participating couple to complete the entry form. Entry photos will be vetted before posting. Entry photos are open to the public for voting on the Station’s website at www.tristateupdate.com/category/310698/contests beginning on February 6, 2017 at 8:00am EST and ending on February 9, 2017 at 5:00pm EST. Incomplete entries will not be considered. All entries must be received by February 5, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. EST. One entry per person will be accepted. The Sponsors are not responsible for technical or computer failures, telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules. For entries submitted online, entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning the e-mail address or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by the Sponsors) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. The Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsors in their sole discretion. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsors determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Sweepstakes (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Sweepstakes, the Sponsors reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at TriStateUpdate.com. The Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Sweepstakes or website or violates the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. By entering this Sweepstakes, participants agree to www.TriStateUpdate.com’s Terms of Service and the use of their personal information as described in the Privacy Policy at http://www.tristateupdate.com/story/18990/privacy-policy. All entry information becomes the property of the Sponsors, and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsor. By entering, entrants grant the Sponsors the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including the Station, www.TriStateUpdate.com, and Facebook for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the entrant.

4. Odds of Winning - The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Submitting multiple entries will increase an entrant’s odds of winning.

5. Prize. There will be one (1) winner in this Sweepstakes. The winner will be determined by the eligible entry photo with the highest number of votes on February 9, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. EST. The winner will receive (1) one gift certificate for teeth whitening valued at $550 from Ghareeb Dental, (2) two $25 Johnnies Meat Market gift certificates, (1) one $50 Green’s Feed and Seed gift certificate, and (1) one dozen of roses from The Purple Onion and the WV Marketplace. Total prize value is $700.00. The winner will be notified on Friday, February 10, 2017 by phone and email. The winner must respond to the notification within 48 hours to avoid forfeiting the prize. All results are unofficial until verified by the Sponsors. Prize may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. The prize is awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, and the Sponsors are not responsible for a defective prize. The Sponsors make no representations or warranties with respect to the prize, including merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose. The Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Acceptance of a prize releases the Station, the other Sponsors and advertisers from all liability and claims concerning the prize, its delivery, and its use. Other terms and conditions may apply.

6. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The prize must be claimed in-person by the winner at the WOWK studio, located at 350 Quarrier St, Charleston, WV 25701, during normal business hours (Monday - Friday, 8:00 AM EDT – 5:00 PM EDT). The prize will NOT be mailed under any circumstances. The winner will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize. The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. Any unclaimed or rejected prize will be forfeited. Failure by the winner to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notification will lead to forfeiture of the prize. Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize. The Station then has the right, at its discretion, to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another contest or sweepstakes conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days. Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner and the winner may receive a W-9 or equivalent from the Sponsors. The Sponsors will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. The winner is required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsors in order to receive their prize. The winner will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, insurance, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner, the Sponsors are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsors are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing the winner with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsors. This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Sponsors are not responsible for any expenses incurred by the winner as a result of such delays or cancellations. By accepting the prize, the winner agrees to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station, www.TriStateUpdate.com, and Facebook for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner. The winner agrees to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability to this effect prior to acceptance of the prize.

7.Social Media. For contests or sweepstakes conducted or promoted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, iHeartRadio, or any other social media website (each a “Social Media Site” and collectively the “Social Media Sites”), the Sponsors reserve the right to void any entrant’s entry in the Sweepstakes for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of an applicable Social Media Site, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, videos, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at their discretion. The Sponsors also reserve the right to block, ignore, report, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Sweepstakes and/or the Sponsors profiles, accounts, websites, blogs or handles. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold the Social Media Sites harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages, judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Sweepstakes. Entrants understand that by logging-in to the applicable Social Media Site, that they agree to comply with the Social Media Sites’ Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of the applicable Social Media Site. Entrants agree that the Sponsors are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by third party advertisers, marketers, or any other transferees.

8. Limitation on Liability. The Sponsors disclaim all liabilities to the winner with respect to receipt and use of the prize. The winner, by acceptance of their prize, agrees to release and hold the Sponsors and their affiliated companies (such as Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.), their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) to persons and property which may be sustained directly or indirectly in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Sweepstakes- or prize-related activity.

9. Reservation of Rights. The Sponsors reserve the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. The Sponsors reserve the right to modify, cancel, or terminate this Sweepstakes in order to comply with the law or for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsors. Any such changes or termination will be announced on www.TriStateUpdate.com.

10. Rules. For a copy of these Official Rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WOWK Cupid’s Cutest Couple Giveaway, c/o WOWK, PO Box 75119, Charleston, WV 25375, within thirty (30) days of the end of this Sweepstakes. These Official Rules will also be available at the Station, 350 Quarrier St, Charleston, WV 25701, and on the Station’s website at www.TriStateUpdate.com.