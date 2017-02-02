Police: Woman put baby in trash bag moments after birth - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Woman put baby in trash bag moments after birth

Posted: Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WAVY) — A Portsmouth woman was arraigned Monday morning on a charge of second degree murder. Police believe she killed her newborn son moments after birth.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Donita Marie Hawkins told police she smoked crack cocaine on Wednesday night. The next morning, around 9 a.m., she awoke to labor pains.

“She then felt a push and witnessed the baby come out of her and land on the bed,” according to a probable cause summary filed by a Portsmouth police detective.

The summary states that the baby boy, who was full term, was breathing after the delivery. The medical examiner also determined the baby had air in his lungs before death.

Police say Hawkins then placed the baby on the bed and covered his whole body with sheets, cut the umbilical cord, then placed the baby into a trash bag and closed it up. Police list the time of the incident as 10:05 a.m.

But police say it was more than four hours later, around 2:30 that afternoon, that Hawkins called a friend to notify him that her water broke. That friend called police dispatch at 2:40 p.m., and stayed with Hawkins until medics arrived.

The friend reported to police that Hawkins had the trash bag in her hand when walking to the medics. But neither the friend nor medics seemed to know the baby was inside.

When Hawkins arrived at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, she reportedly pulled the bag out from under her sheet and asked a doctor, “What do you want me to do with this?”

“What is that?” the doctor asked, according to the probable cause summary.

“The baby,” Hawkins replied.

Hawkins also allegedly stated that she did not want the baby, could not afford it and that it was an unwanted pregnancy, according to police.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • 4 Arrests Made In Robbery Of CVS

    4 Arrests Made In Robbery Of CVS

    Saturday, May 6 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-05-07 00:26:57 GMT

    CPD Shift Commander confirms they made 4 arrests in connection to the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Oakwood Rd. The CVS off Oakwood Road was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 Saturday morning. Charleston Police responded to the call and got a description and a tip to where the suspects may be. CPD executed a traffic stop of the vehicle described and made the arrests. We are working on getting the names of those involved. 

    CPD Shift Commander confirms they made 4 arrests in connection to the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Oakwood Rd. The CVS off Oakwood Road was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 Saturday morning. Charleston Police responded to the call and got a description and a tip to where the suspects may be. CPD executed a traffic stop of the vehicle described and made the arrests. We are working on getting the names of those involved. 

  • Experts: Convicting Ex- Officer In Teen's Death Will Be Tough

    Experts: Convicting Ex- Officer In Teen's Death Will Be Tough

    Saturday, May 6 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-05-06 22:34:31 GMT

    HOUSTON (AP) -- Authorities who've charged a white suburban Dallas police officer with murder in a black teenager's death face a tough task in getting a conviction as few of these cases go to trial and, when they do, juries remain reluctant to second guess an officer's decision to use deadly force, legal experts said Saturday.

    HOUSTON (AP) -- Authorities who've charged a white suburban Dallas police officer with murder in a black teenager's death face a tough task in getting a conviction as few of these cases go to trial and, when they do, juries remain reluctant to second guess an officer's decision to use deadly force, legal experts said Saturday.

  • Deputies Respond To Shots Fired Call And Had to Take Cover

    Deputies Respond To Shots Fired Call And Had to Take Cover

    Saturday, May 6 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-05-06 16:30:39 GMT

    A release from Sgt. B.D. Humphreys stated the following. In the early morning hours of May 6, 2017 a 911 call reported shots fired on Dutch Hollow Road outside the City of Dunbar.  Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies responded.  As they neared the area they heard no shots.  Then several rounds were fired and trees near them were struck by gunfire.

    A release from Sgt. B.D. Humphreys stated the following. In the early morning hours of May 6, 2017 a 911 call reported shots fired on Dutch Hollow Road outside the City of Dunbar.  Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies responded.  As they neared the area they heard no shots.  Then several rounds were fired and trees near them were struck by gunfire.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff asks parents to be on lookout for drug called ‘Xanie Tarts’

    Sheriff asks parents to be on lookout for drug called ‘Xanie Tarts’

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-04-28 14:42:43 GMT

    Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.

    Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.

  • Escaped Juvenile Back In Custody

    Escaped Juvenile Back In Custody

    Saturday, May 6 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-05-06 16:19:36 GMT

    Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement. 

    Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement. 

  • Country singer Loretta Lynn had stroke, hospitalized

    Country singer Loretta Lynn had stroke, hospitalized

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:25 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:25:58 GMT

     A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.

     A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.