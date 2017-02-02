Special Report: Nursing shortage hitting close to home

It's a crisis. Our crisis. The ongoing opioid epidemic has harshly affected friends, neighbors, and loved ones. "It's not just the poor. It's not the black, not the white, it's everywhere. It's everybody," said Jon Matthews, a local filmmaker who returned home to West Virginia to produce a new documentary about the ongoing crisis.
In a state plagued by a shortage of at least 10,000 nurses, both the medical community and state legislators in West Virginia are searching desperately to find a cure. In the meantime, traveling nurses are serving as a type of treatment - enticing more folks to enter the nursing field and helping to ease a critical shortage statewide, according to local experts in the field.
"I know what it's like when you are at your knees and you're begging the Lord to take your life because you'd rather be gone than have to deal withdrawal or find another drug," said Chelsea Carter, who is in recovery from opioid addiction. "I would pray to die. I mean I would just ask God to let me die driving down the road or something," said Trena Dingess, who is also in recovery. Chelsea Carter and Trena Dingess are recovering from addiction, survivors of West...
A Logan County Judge and Law Firm under fire after allowing an unlicensed attorney to serve as Public Defender. Joshua Thompson is a paralegal at Wolfe, White and Associates. But just a few months ago he was trying cases as an attorney in Logan County Magistrate Court.
West Virginia is having a 911 money emergency. The state and many counties are in financial trouble, so a bill before the legislature would merge the 911 call centers in the Mountain State from 53 to just 6. "Savings to the state, or the counties, or to the citizens of West Virginia if we can reduce the 911 fee," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha. Right now people pay 911 fees through their cell and landline phone bills. West Virginia has among the highest rates in the na...
13 News is working for you, looking at some of the worst, most dilapidated bridges, and the best bets for getting them replaced.
In 2016, the state of West Virginia lost 58 people to fires across the state. That averages to more than one death a week. It doesn’t end there.
A career with the Charleston Police Department led Gary Stover to the love of his life, Lisa. "She came on the department and it just worked out. She had two great boys and we just fell in love," said Gary. Now, instead of fighting crime, Lisa is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with a debilitating lung disease. The couples son Chris, who is now on the South Charleston Police Department, says seeing his mom struggle through her illness has been heartbreaking. ...
13 suspects were arrested in Jackson County after multi-state investigation that had been ongoing since January 2017.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.
Fayette County deputies look for missing woman and young son. The department sent out this detailed press release. PRESS RELEASE: The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing woman and her young son. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning these efforts:
CPD Shift Commander confirms they made 4 arrests in connection to the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Oakwood Rd. The CVS off Oakwood Road was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 Saturday morning. Charleston Police responded to the call and got a description and a tip to where the suspects may be. CPD executed a traffic stop of the vehicle described and made the arrests. We are working on getting the names of those involved.
Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.
It's a crisis. Our crisis. The ongoing opioid epidemic has harshly affected friends, neighbors, and loved ones. "It's not just the poor. It's not the black, not the white, it's everywhere. It's everybody," said Jon Matthews, a local filmmaker who returned home to West Virginia to produce a new documentary about the ongoing crisis.
A man who was a contestant on the MTV show "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila" was found dead at his home in Beckley, WV.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is conducting 10 tire collections across the state in May. The DEP says in a news release that residents can dispose of up to 10 tires with a valid West Virginia identification for the county where the collection is being held.
A release from Sgt. B.D. Humphreys stated the following. In the early morning hours of May 6, 2017 a 911 call reported shots fired on Dutch Hollow Road outside the City of Dunbar. Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies responded. As they neared the area they heard no shots. Then several rounds were fired and trees near them were struck by gunfire.
A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.
