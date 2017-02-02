Court finds cause to charge Ohio girl with brother's slaying - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Court finds cause to charge Ohio girl with brother's slaying

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Police say a 14-year-old Ohio girl told them she fatally shot her 15-year-old brother after they fought over a video-game system and he repeatedly hit her in the face.

A Lucas County Juvenile Court judge on Wednesday found sufficient probable cause to charge the girl with murder in the December shooting death of her brother.

The Associated Press generally doesn't identify juveniles charged with crimes.

Toledo police Detective Jeff Clark testified the girl told him her brother hit her in the face so many times before the shooting that it felt like she was being hit with a baseball bat.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to transfer the case to adult court. A hearing in March will be held to determine whether the girl should be tried as an adult.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • 4 Arrests Made In Robbery Of CVS

    4 Arrests Made In Robbery Of CVS

    Saturday, May 6 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-05-07 00:26:57 GMT

    CPD Shift Commander confirms they made 4 arrests in connection to the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Oakwood Rd. The CVS off Oakwood Road was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 Saturday morning. Charleston Police responded to the call and got a description and a tip to where the suspects may be. CPD executed a traffic stop of the vehicle described and made the arrests. We are working on getting the names of those involved. 

    CPD Shift Commander confirms they made 4 arrests in connection to the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Oakwood Rd. The CVS off Oakwood Road was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 Saturday morning. Charleston Police responded to the call and got a description and a tip to where the suspects may be. CPD executed a traffic stop of the vehicle described and made the arrests. We are working on getting the names of those involved. 

  • Experts: Convicting Ex- Officer In Teen's Death Will Be Tough

    Experts: Convicting Ex- Officer In Teen's Death Will Be Tough

    Saturday, May 6 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-05-06 22:34:31 GMT

    HOUSTON (AP) -- Authorities who've charged a white suburban Dallas police officer with murder in a black teenager's death face a tough task in getting a conviction as few of these cases go to trial and, when they do, juries remain reluctant to second guess an officer's decision to use deadly force, legal experts said Saturday.

    HOUSTON (AP) -- Authorities who've charged a white suburban Dallas police officer with murder in a black teenager's death face a tough task in getting a conviction as few of these cases go to trial and, when they do, juries remain reluctant to second guess an officer's decision to use deadly force, legal experts said Saturday.

  • Deputies Respond To Shots Fired Call And Had to Take Cover

    Deputies Respond To Shots Fired Call And Had to Take Cover

    Saturday, May 6 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-05-06 16:30:39 GMT

    A release from Sgt. B.D. Humphreys stated the following. In the early morning hours of May 6, 2017 a 911 call reported shots fired on Dutch Hollow Road outside the City of Dunbar.  Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies responded.  As they neared the area they heard no shots.  Then several rounds were fired and trees near them were struck by gunfire.

    A release from Sgt. B.D. Humphreys stated the following. In the early morning hours of May 6, 2017 a 911 call reported shots fired on Dutch Hollow Road outside the City of Dunbar.  Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies responded.  As they neared the area they heard no shots.  Then several rounds were fired and trees near them were struck by gunfire.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff asks parents to be on lookout for drug called ‘Xanie Tarts’

    Sheriff asks parents to be on lookout for drug called ‘Xanie Tarts’

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-04-28 14:42:43 GMT

    Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.

    Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.

  • Escaped Juvenile Back In Custody

    Escaped Juvenile Back In Custody

    Saturday, May 6 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-05-06 16:19:36 GMT

    Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement. 

    Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement. 

  • Country singer Loretta Lynn had stroke, hospitalized

    Country singer Loretta Lynn had stroke, hospitalized

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:25 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:25:58 GMT

     A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.

     A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.