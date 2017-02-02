WVDOH to Reduce Fleet by 122 Vehicles

Tom Smith, the WV Secretary of Transportation, announced today that the WV Division of Highways plans to cut back 122 vehicles by the end of the year.

Secretary Smith said that this is an effort to "operate more efficiently" by optimizing their remaining fleet vehicles.

Vehicles are planned to be sold at the Division of Highways' auctions, with one-third of the vehicles are expected to be sold in the May auction and the remainder in October.

The announcement follows several budget cuts across the state in an effort to reduce the budget deficit.