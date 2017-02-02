Former Penitentiary Offers Alternative Valentine's Day Date - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Former Penitentiary Offers Alternative Valentine's Day Date

Posted: Updated:

MOUNDSVILLE, WV - Valentine's Day is only two weeks away, and if you are looking for a unique way to celebrate with your significant other, look no further than the former West Virginia State Penitentiary in Moundsville. 

"Into the Heart of the Dungeon" is an event not for the faint of heart.

It features a romantic dinner for two, followed by an extreme haunted house. 

After enjoying your meal by Alexander's on 7th, you will be guided through the Penitentiary for nearly two hours in what organizers call "interactive horror theater." 

You must be 18 years older or older to participate, and you are even given a safe word if things become too intense for you to handle.

"Pretty much any of your phobias we're going to mess with. You're going to be in the dark. You're going to hear some very loud noises. You're going to be separated. You're going to be alone. You're going to be tied down. You're going to have to crawl in places. We're hitting a lot of fears, a lot of things that are going to make you uncomfortable," said event organizer Seth Hill.

They ask that you wear comfortable, warm clothing, and no high-heels. 

The event is coming up next Saturday, February 11th. There are four reservation times, and tickets are $95 per couple.

You can buy them at WVPenTours.com.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff asks parents to be on lookout for drug called ‘Xanie Tarts’

    Sheriff asks parents to be on lookout for drug called ‘Xanie Tarts’

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-04-28 14:42:43 GMT

    Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.

    Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.

  • Escaped Juvenile Back In Custody

    Escaped Juvenile Back In Custody

    Saturday, May 6 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-05-06 16:19:36 GMT

    Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement. 

    Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement. 

  • Country singer Loretta Lynn had stroke, hospitalized

    Country singer Loretta Lynn had stroke, hospitalized

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:25 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:25:58 GMT

     A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.

     A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.