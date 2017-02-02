Portsmouth Police release body cam video in Police officer-EMT altercation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is conducting 10 tire collections across the state in May. The DEP says in a news release that residents can dispose of up to 10 tires with a valid West Virginia identification for the county where the collection is being held.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is conducting 10 tire collections across the state in May. The DEP says in a news release that residents can dispose of up to 10 tires with a valid West Virginia identification for the county where the collection is being held.
CLINTON, N.J. (AP) -- A life-size Ronald McDonald statue stolen from a McDonald's in New Jersey last month has been found. But authorities are keeping mum about where it was found and who took it.
CLINTON, N.J. (AP) -- A life-size Ronald McDonald statue stolen from a McDonald's in New Jersey last month has been found. But authorities are keeping mum about where it was found and who took it.
A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.
A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.
Workers at Jean Ann's Bridal and Prom Fashions in Beckley were set to meet with UPS this afternoon to pick up tuxes they had over-nighted for prom.
Workers at Jean Ann's Bridal and Prom Fashions in Beckley were set to meet with UPS this afternoon to pick up tuxes they had over-nighted for prom.
A man who was a contestant on the MTV show "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila" was found dead at his home in Beckley, WV.
A man who was a contestant on the MTV show "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila" was found dead at his home in Beckley, WV.
Supermarket chain Kroger has announced that it will discontinue its senior discount program in many of its stores but will also be cutting prices on thousands of items.
Supermarket chain Kroger has announced that it will discontinue its senior discount program in many of its stores but will also be cutting prices on thousands of items.
The guidance from TSA, titled "Vehicle Ramming Attacks: Threat Landscape, Indicators and Countermeasures."
The guidance from TSA, titled "Vehicle Ramming Attacks: Threat Landscape, Indicators and Countermeasures."
Frontier agreed to temporarily reduce monthly rates.
Frontier agreed to temporarily reduce monthly rates.
Metro Dispatch confirms a fully involved working structure fire in the 300 Block of Poca River Rd. Tyler Mountain, Sissonville, and Institute Fire Departments responded to the scene. The crews are still currently at the scene working the fire. Metro reports no injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Metro Dispatch confirms a fully involved working structure fire in the 300 Block of Poca River Rd. Tyler Mountain, Sissonville, and Institute Fire Departments responded to the scene. The crews are still currently at the scene working the fire. Metro reports no injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.
Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.
Following Friday morning's cargo plane crash, West Virginia American Water spokesperson Laura Martin said the company continues to monitor the area surrounding the Elk River in Kanawha County. Crews are out analyzing water samples collected near the crash site and have so far detected no changes in the water quality. Martin said the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Kanawha County and Yeager Airport confirm all fuel has been contained. At this ...
Following Friday morning's cargo plane crash, West Virginia American Water spokesperson Laura Martin said the company continues to monitor the area surrounding the Elk River in Kanawha County. Crews are out analyzing water samples collected near the crash site and have so far detected no changes in the water quality. Martin said the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Kanawha County and Yeager Airport confirm all fuel has been contained. At this ...
A man has been killed Thursday evening after a fight broke out in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the head and died at the scene on the banks of the Guyandotte River under the 5th Avenue Bridge. The suspect in that murder fled from responding officers and jumped into the Guyandotte River from the 3rd Avenue Bridge. The suspect swam to the bank and after being confronted again by officers, swam back to the middle of the river whe...
A man has been killed Thursday evening after a fight broke out in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the head and died at the scene on the banks of the Guyandotte River under the 5th Avenue Bridge. The suspect in that murder fled from responding officers and jumped into the Guyandotte River from the 3rd Avenue Bridge. The suspect swam to the bank and after being confronted again by officers, swam back to the middle of the river whe...
Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes has been shut down due to a serious crash. The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. on Goff Mountain Road near the Cross Lanes exit ramp.
Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes has been shut down due to a serious crash. The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. on Goff Mountain Road near the Cross Lanes exit ramp.
Metro Dispatch Reports a two vehicle accident on Jefferson Rd. Dispatch also confirms that both southbound and 1 northbound lane of Jefferson Rd. are shut down. South Charleston Police and Fire Department responded to the scene as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. Metro did report that there were two patients as a result of the accident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Metro Dispatch Reports a two vehicle accident on Jefferson Rd. Dispatch also confirms that both southbound and 1 northbound lane of Jefferson Rd. are shut down. South Charleston Police and Fire Department responded to the scene as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. Metro did report that there were two patients as a result of the accident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Republicans have pushed their health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.
Republicans have pushed their health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.
The House has backed legislation that would allow private sector companies to give employees compensation time off rather than overtime pay.
The House has backed legislation that would allow private sector companies to give employees compensation time off rather than overtime pay.
Federal mine safety officials are warning mine operators about several on-the-job deaths this year of miners who were working alone.
Federal mine safety officials are warning mine operators about several on-the-job deaths this year of miners who were working alone.
Schools won't have to cut the salt in kids' meals just yet. And they can skip the whole grains and replace the non-fat milk with 1 percent. That's the word from the Trump administration on Monday.
Schools won't have to cut the salt in kids' meals just yet. And they can skip the whole grains and replace the non-fat milk with 1 percent. That's the word from the Trump administration on Monday.
West Virginia lawmakers say the new congressional spending plan contains a permanent extension of health care benefits for more than 22,000 retired miners and widows whose medical coverage is set to expire this month.
West Virginia lawmakers say the new congressional spending plan contains a permanent extension of health care benefits for more than 22,000 retired miners and widows whose medical coverage is set to expire this month.
West Virginia has authorized its county school boards to offer virtual school, where students in kindergarten through high school can learn online.
West Virginia has authorized its county school boards to offer virtual school, where students in kindergarten through high school can learn online.
CPD Shift Commander confirms they made 4 arrests in connection to the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Oakwood Rd. The CVS off Oakwood Road was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 Saturday morning. Charleston Police responded to the call and got a description and a tip to where the suspects may be. CPD executed a traffic stop of the vehicle described and made the arrests. We are working on getting the names of those involved.
CPD Shift Commander confirms they made 4 arrests in connection to the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Oakwood Rd. The CVS off Oakwood Road was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 Saturday morning. Charleston Police responded to the call and got a description and a tip to where the suspects may be. CPD executed a traffic stop of the vehicle described and made the arrests. We are working on getting the names of those involved.
HOUSTON (AP) -- Authorities who've charged a white suburban Dallas police officer with murder in a black teenager's death face a tough task in getting a conviction as few of these cases go to trial and, when they do, juries remain reluctant to second guess an officer's decision to use deadly force, legal experts said Saturday.
HOUSTON (AP) -- Authorities who've charged a white suburban Dallas police officer with murder in a black teenager's death face a tough task in getting a conviction as few of these cases go to trial and, when they do, juries remain reluctant to second guess an officer's decision to use deadly force, legal experts said Saturday.
A release from Sgt. B.D. Humphreys stated the following. In the early morning hours of May 6, 2017 a 911 call reported shots fired on Dutch Hollow Road outside the City of Dunbar. Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies responded. As they neared the area they heard no shots. Then several rounds were fired and trees near them were struck by gunfire.
A release from Sgt. B.D. Humphreys stated the following. In the early morning hours of May 6, 2017 a 911 call reported shots fired on Dutch Hollow Road outside the City of Dunbar. Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies responded. As they neared the area they heard no shots. Then several rounds were fired and trees near them were struck by gunfire.
A Fayette County man has been arrested in connection with several counts of alleged animal cruelty.
A Fayette County man has been arrested in connection with several counts of alleged animal cruelty.
HUNTINGTON, WV - Cabell County dispatchers confirm that a shooting occurred at roughly 11:50 a.m. today. The shooting happened at the 900 block of 17th Street. It is unknown how many people were injured but at least one person has been transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Huntington Police, Huntington Fire, and Cabell County EMS are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update ...
HUNTINGTON, WV - Cabell County dispatchers confirm that a shooting occurred at roughly 11:50 a.m. today. The shooting happened at the 900 block of 17th Street. It is unknown how many people were injured but at least one person has been transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Huntington Police, Huntington Fire, and Cabell County EMS are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update ...
MINGO COUNTY, WV - A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple robberies across West Virginia and Kentucky. John Copley was arrested today for burglarizing two locations in Mingo County. Troopers with the Mingo County detachment say he robbed two locations in the Chattaroy and Matewan areas between 5 p.m. and midnight yesterday. Copley is also believed to have been involved in a Pike County burglary as well. He is facing charges of burglary, ar...
MINGO COUNTY, WV - A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple robberies across West Virginia and Kentucky. John Copley was arrested today for burglarizing two locations in Mingo County. Troopers with the Mingo County detachment say he robbed two locations in the Chattaroy and Matewan areas between 5 p.m. and midnight yesterday. Copley is also believed to have been involved in a Pike County burglary as well. He is facing charges of burglary, ar...
A veteran trainer had his license permanently revoked after several of his greyhounds tested positive for cocaine in their systems.
A veteran trainer had his license permanently revoked after several of his greyhounds tested positive for cocaine in their systems.
Charleston Police Department tells 13 News, eleven pitbulls have been seized from two different properties in an animal cruelty investigation. Last Sunday, Charleston Police received a complaint about animals being abused at a residence. Charleston Police's Humane Officer and the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association's Humane Officer both investigated the complaint. Then, on Wednesday afternoon, officers served a search warrant and seized three dogs. Dunbar Police also s...
Charleston Police Department tells 13 News, eleven pitbulls have been seized from two different properties in an animal cruelty investigation. Last Sunday, Charleston Police received a complaint about animals being abused at a residence. Charleston Police's Humane Officer and the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association's Humane Officer both investigated the complaint. Then, on Wednesday afternoon, officers served a search warrant and seized three dogs. Dunbar Police also s...
13 suspects were arrested in Jackson County after multi-state investigation that had been ongoing since January 2017.
13 suspects were arrested in Jackson County after multi-state investigation that had been ongoing since January 2017.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.
Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.
Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.
Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.
A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.
A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.
A man who was a contestant on the MTV show "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila" was found dead at his home in Beckley, WV.
A man who was a contestant on the MTV show "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila" was found dead at his home in Beckley, WV.
It's a crisis. Our crisis. The ongoing opioid epidemic has harshly affected friends, neighbors, and loved ones. "It's not just the poor. It's not the black, not the white, it's everywhere. It's everybody," said Jon Matthews, a local filmmaker who returned home to West Virginia to produce a new documentary about the ongoing crisis.
It's a crisis. Our crisis. The ongoing opioid epidemic has harshly affected friends, neighbors, and loved ones. "It's not just the poor. It's not the black, not the white, it's everywhere. It's everybody," said Jon Matthews, a local filmmaker who returned home to West Virginia to produce a new documentary about the ongoing crisis.
CPD Shift Commander confirms they made 4 arrests in connection to the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Oakwood Rd. The CVS off Oakwood Road was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 Saturday morning. Charleston Police responded to the call and got a description and a tip to where the suspects may be. CPD executed a traffic stop of the vehicle described and made the arrests. We are working on getting the names of those involved.
CPD Shift Commander confirms they made 4 arrests in connection to the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Oakwood Rd. The CVS off Oakwood Road was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 Saturday morning. Charleston Police responded to the call and got a description and a tip to where the suspects may be. CPD executed a traffic stop of the vehicle described and made the arrests. We are working on getting the names of those involved.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
A release from Sgt. B.D. Humphreys stated the following. In the early morning hours of May 6, 2017 a 911 call reported shots fired on Dutch Hollow Road outside the City of Dunbar. Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies responded. As they neared the area they heard no shots. Then several rounds were fired and trees near them were struck by gunfire.
A release from Sgt. B.D. Humphreys stated the following. In the early morning hours of May 6, 2017 a 911 call reported shots fired on Dutch Hollow Road outside the City of Dunbar. Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies responded. As they neared the area they heard no shots. Then several rounds were fired and trees near them were struck by gunfire.
Workers at Jean Ann's Bridal and Prom Fashions in Beckley were set to meet with UPS this afternoon to pick up tuxes they had over-nighted for prom.
Workers at Jean Ann's Bridal and Prom Fashions in Beckley were set to meet with UPS this afternoon to pick up tuxes they had over-nighted for prom.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!