Portsmouth Police release body cam video in Police officer-EMT altercation

Many have seen the viral cell phone video of a Portsmouth police officer and EMT in a crowd scene confrontation.

Social media comments call for the officer's job, even criminal charges.

Thursday, police released body cam video they said offered different angles and some reasonable explanations in the midst of chaos.

Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware said that officer body camera video shows a patient coming to, after being knocked out in a bar fight, who continues to go wild, for three minutes.

That's when EMT John Jenkins requested Officer Joe Robinson use his taser, on the low, drive stun setting.

Jenkins told 13 News, "He's trying to bite, punch knee me and keeps kicking.

We explained to the paramedic about the taser request. He was not aware of that."

That viral cell phone video showed what some say was an EMT questioning the taser use and then being choked out by the officer.

Eyewitness Josh Journey told 13 News, "He grabbed him by he throat and took him across the road. He was grabbed by his throat."

The police chief said more body cam angles showed the officer, grabbed by the EMT from behind, did react, but by grabbing the shoulder, not the throat.

Chief Ware told us, "Video shows he had his free hand under the armpit, that he escorted the medical person across the street, put him up against the car with his hand on his clavicle, under his shoulder."

Portsmouth Police and EMT's said they will work harder to all be on the same page if a taser is used, if a situation like this happens again

Officer Robinson is actually the taser instructor for the Portsmouth Police.

We're told the victim is now out of the hospital

Chief Ware said he has some names as the hunt continues for the person who committed the initial bar fight assault