Putnam County Schools recruiting bus drivers

School bus drivers are responsible for making sure students are safe on their ride to school. But many counties in West Virginia are struggling to find enough of them.

"It is a big responsibility," said Robert Taylor, Transportation Supervisor for Putnam County Schools. "It is the most precious cargo that i think we could move from place to place every day."

Taylor has been a school bus driver for over 20 years. It is a job he loves but these days Putnam County and other counties across the state are having a hard time finding people who want to get behind the wheel.

"One class I think we had 12 and ended up having 8 finish," explained Gary Sigman, Director of Transportation for Putnam County Schools. "The most recent class we had 6 only 2 people finished it, so it is dwindling as we go."

Putnam County Schools turned to a job fair that they promoted through social media to help recruit new drivers.

Right now they have 80 full time drivers and 25 substitute drivers. They need at least 10 more drivers to operate comfortably. While the regular routes are usually covered running the extracurricular trips can be a challenge.

When they don't have enough drivers it puts a strain on other parts of the system.

"We have to use our mechanics," Sigman explained. "We have mechanics that are all certified to drive our buses."

The spring months are especially busy. Which is why the county is hoping they'll soon find some new recruits.

"It is a great reward at the end of the day that you know you have transported kids home safely," Taylor said.

You can apply anytime by visiting the main board office in Winfield, WV.