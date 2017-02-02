Tough Budget Year Coming for West Virginia; Rainy Day Fund May Help

Republicans have pushed their health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.
The House has backed legislation that would allow private sector companies to give employees compensation time off rather than overtime pay.
Federal mine safety officials are warning mine operators about several on-the-job deaths this year of miners who were working alone.
Schools won't have to cut the salt in kids' meals just yet. And they can skip the whole grains and replace the non-fat milk with 1 percent. That's the word from the Trump administration on Monday.
West Virginia lawmakers say the new congressional spending plan contains a permanent extension of health care benefits for more than 22,000 retired miners and widows whose medical coverage is set to expire this month.
West Virginia has authorized its county school boards to offer virtual school, where students in kindergarten through high school can learn online.
13 suspects were arrested in Jackson County after multi-state investigation that had been ongoing since January 2017.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.
Fayette County deputies look for missing woman and young son. The department sent out this detailed press release. PRESS RELEASE: The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing woman and her young son. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning these efforts:
CPD Shift Commander confirms they made 4 arrests in connection to the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Oakwood Rd. The CVS off Oakwood Road was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 Saturday morning. Charleston Police responded to the call and got a description and a tip to where the suspects may be. CPD executed a traffic stop of the vehicle described and made the arrests. We are working on getting the names of those involved.
It's a crisis. Our crisis. The ongoing opioid epidemic has harshly affected friends, neighbors, and loved ones. "It's not just the poor. It's not the black, not the white, it's everywhere. It's everybody," said Jon Matthews, a local filmmaker who returned home to West Virginia to produce a new documentary about the ongoing crisis.
Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.
A publicist for country music legend Loretta Lynn says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is conducting 10 tire collections across the state in May. The DEP says in a news release that residents can dispose of up to 10 tires with a valid West Virginia identification for the county where the collection is being held.
A release from Sgt. B.D. Humphreys stated the following. In the early morning hours of May 6, 2017 a 911 call reported shots fired on Dutch Hollow Road outside the City of Dunbar. Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies responded. As they neared the area they heard no shots. Then several rounds were fired and trees near them were struck by gunfire.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A strain of fentanyl that’s resistant to Narcan has made its way to Western Pennsylvania. It’s hundreds of times more powerful than morphine and is already causing overdose deaths. “If Acryl fentanyl is introduced into the population, it can have devastating effects,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge, David Battiste. “You would have to reuse Narcan if you are revived from Narcan at all.” According to the D...
