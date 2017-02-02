Tough Budget Year Coming for West Virginia; Rainy Day Fund May Help

West Virginia lawmakers may be looking at passing bond issues to raise money for road construction and maintenance. They might also create a tiered-tax system for the coal industry, to raise more money in good times, and cut them a break during bad. Those were among the ideas kicked around as House Speaker Tim Armstead briefed reporters on the upcoming session. The most controversial idea - once again dipping into the state's Rainy Day fund, to help balance the budget.

"I can't give you a number of what that might be, but that's what I would anticipate would be the process. Because as I said, I am not going to sugar coat it, the cuts are going to be difficult," said House Speaker Tim Armstead, (R) Kanawha.

Already some Democrats are upset.

"Dipping in the rainy day fund doesn't do anything to fix our problem. We have a systemic issue of a deficit and dipping into the rainy day fund fixes it for this year, but next year there is no fix. We're still looking at a deficit for next year," Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha.

Some want to raise the consumer sales tax by a percentage point, but the speaker says he'd rather expand the sales tax, to lots of business that don't pay it now.

"Including would you believe, soap used in car washes. That's how specific we've gotten in terms of exemptions to that tax. So, the big ones that we are looking at are professional services - lawyers and accountants," said Speaker Armstead.

Right now some estimates put the state budget deficit at 600 million dollars.

"It was clear from the Speaker's briefing that the main focus this year will be on economic and budget issues and not on social issues," Mark Curtis, 13 News Working for You.