2016 was busiest year for targeted refugees

The U.S. has taken in nearly 270,000 immigrants and refugees during the past decade from the seven countries affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban.
    
An Associated Press analysis of federal data shows the greatest number arrived last year. Most go to the most populous states, but they also are spread out around the country.
    
California has accepted the most, by far, with more than 56,000. It's followed by Michigan, Texas, Arizona, New York and Illinois. However, thousands have arrived in places such as Maine, Utah and Nebraska.
    
The AP analysis found that 2016 was the busiest year in the past decade for refugee arrivals from the seven countries targeted by the executive order - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

