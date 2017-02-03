US added a healthy 227K jobs last month; rate up to 4.8 pct. - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

US added a healthy 227K jobs last month; rate up to 4.8 pct.

Posted: Updated:

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. employers stepped up hiring last month, adding a healthy 227,000 jobs, and more Americans began looking for work, a sign that President Donald Trump has inherited a robust job market.

January's job gain was the best since September and exceeded last year's average monthly gain of 187,000, the Labor Department reported Friday.

The unemployment rate ticked up to a still-low 4.8 percent last month from 4.7 percent in December. But the rate rose for a mostly good reason: More Americans started looking for work, though not all of them immediately found jobs. The percentage of adults working or looking for jobs reached its highest level since September.

Yet some of the economy's weak spots remain: Average hourly wages barely increased last month. And the number of people working part time who would prefer full-time work rose.

January's jobs figures reflect hiring that occurred mainly before Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20. Still, it was the first employment report to be released with Trump occupying the White House, and he seems sure to take a close interest in it.

As a candidate, Trump frequently argued that the government's jobs data exaggerated the health of the economy. He called the unemployment rate a "hoax" and said it declined after the recession under President Barack Obama mainly because many Americans stopped working or looking for work.

The biggest factor in that trend has been widespread retirements by the vast generation of baby boomers.

Measures of business sentiment indicate that many employers have adopted a more positive outlook since Trump's election victory in November. The president's promised tax cuts, deregulation and infrastructure spending have increased optimism that the economy's sluggish pace of growth will pick up.

The National Federation of Independent Business said its measure of small business optimism soared 38 points in December to its highest level since 2004. And the Conference Board's consumer confidence index jumped to a 15-year high in December before dipping slightly last month.

The Federal Reserve has taken notice. It inserted a reference to the improved consumer and business outlook in a statement it issued after its policymakers met this week. The Fed left its key interest rate unchanged but struck a slightly more upbeat tone about the economy.

The economy appears to be on firm footing, and the possibility of further stimulus from tax cuts and infrastructure spending could quicken inflation and lead the Fed to raise rates more rapidly, some economists say.

Joseph LaVorgna, an economist at Deutsche Bank, said he is optimistic that the economy will accelerate this year, in part because of Trump's policies. But he thinks hiring is more likely to accelerate later this year.

In the meantime, most recent economic data have been positive and have pointed to a pickup in growth this year after a lackluster 2016.

American factories expanded last month at their fastest pace in more than two years, according to a private survey of purchasing managers. Production and new orders rose at a healthy pace. And a gauge of hiring suggested that manufacturers may have added jobs at a faster pace in January.

Businesses are also spending more on such high-priced items as industrial machinery, computers and autos, a government report last week showed.

Consumers are showing renewed health, too. They boosted their spending in December by the most in three months.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • University Of Texas Stabbings Put Campus Carry Law To The Test

    University Of Texas Stabbings Put Campus Carry Law To The Test

    Sunday, May 7 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-05-07 18:15:15 GMT
    "Had there been firearms added to that mix, it would have been far more disastrous," said Susan Schorn, a writing instructor at the University of Texas who has been involved in the Gun-Free UT group that had lobbied against the campus carry law, which was approved by Texas' Republican-controlled Legislature in 2015. C.J. Grisham sees just the opposite. The founder of Open Carry Texas, which seeks to expand gun rights, said the campus carry law is still too restrictive. If m...
    "Had there been firearms added to that mix, it would have been far more disastrous," said Susan Schorn, a writing instructor at the University of Texas who has been involved in the Gun-Free UT group that had lobbied against the campus carry law, which was approved by Texas' Republican-controlled Legislature in 2015. C.J. Grisham sees just the opposite. The founder of Open Carry Texas, which seeks to expand gun rights, said the campus carry law is still too restrictive. If m...

  • Watch: Good Samaritan Saves Bald Eagle

    Watch: Good Samaritan Saves Bald Eagle

    Sunday, May 7 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-05-07 16:49:16 GMT

    WATCH: Good Samaritan Saves Bald Eagle Cantonment, Fl (WKRG)- Saturday evening an eagle was rescued from the roadway after falling from the sky, landing on top of a vehicle near Pensacola’s Solid Waste Dumpsters on Beulah Road. We spoke to the woman who caught the incident all on camera as her husband Rotario Rivers successfully cares for and treats the eagle, making sure no harm comes to it. 

    WATCH: Good Samaritan Saves Bald Eagle Cantonment, Fl (WKRG)- Saturday evening an eagle was rescued from the roadway after falling from the sky, landing on top of a vehicle near Pensacola’s Solid Waste Dumpsters on Beulah Road. We spoke to the woman who caught the incident all on camera as her husband Rotario Rivers successfully cares for and treats the eagle, making sure no harm comes to it. 

  • DEP Setting Up Tire Dumping Stations Throughout May

    DEP Setting Up Tire Dumping Stations Throughout May

    Saturday, May 6 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-05-07 01:32:12 GMT

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is conducting 10 tire collections across the state in May.      The DEP says in a news release that residents can dispose of up to 10 tires with a valid West Virginia identification for the county where the collection is being held. 

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is conducting 10 tire collections across the state in May.      The DEP says in a news release that residents can dispose of up to 10 tires with a valid West Virginia identification for the county where the collection is being held. 

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff asks parents to be on lookout for drug called ‘Xanie Tarts’

    Sheriff asks parents to be on lookout for drug called ‘Xanie Tarts’

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-04-28 14:42:43 GMT

    Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.

    Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.

  • Fayette Deputies Need Help Locating Missing Woman And Young Son

    Fayette Deputies Need Help Locating Missing Woman And Young Son

    Saturday, May 6 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-05-07 00:34:18 GMT

    Fayette County deputies look for missing woman and young son. The department sent out this detailed press release. PRESS RELEASE:  The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing woman and her young son. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning these efforts: 

    Fayette County deputies look for missing woman and young son. The department sent out this detailed press release. PRESS RELEASE:  The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing woman and her young son. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning these efforts: 

  • NTSB And Yeager Officials Confirm Plan To Remove Wreckage

    Yeager Airport Has Reopened

    Sunday, May 7 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-05-07 16:32:58 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.