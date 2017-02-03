Father facing charges for strangling daughter caught shoplifting - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Father facing charges for strangling daughter caught shoplifting

Posted: Updated:

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock father is in custody accused of strangling his 13-year-old daughter until she passed out for shoplifting at a Walmart.

The father, who is not being identified to protect the identity of the victim, is facing charges for assaulting his daughter on Jan. 31 around 6:17 p.m. The incident began when police gave the girl a citation and released her to her parents. Moments later a witness flagged down officers to say a man was attacking a girl next to the store.

Police found the girl with a bump on her head, which was not there prior to her leaving the Walmart. The mother said the father and their daughter were arguing about her shoplifting when the situation escalated as the father grabbed her by the throat.

Wrapping his hands around her neck, the father “violently” pushed her against the wall, according to the mother. As the girl lost consciousness and her knees began to buckle, the father punched her across the face causing her to be thrown to the ground. While she was down, the father continued to punch her, states the affidavit.

EMS says the girl could not remember anything after she passed out. However, a nearby patrol car captured the entire incident on camera.

The father was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

    CPD Shift Commander confirms they made 4 arrests in connection to the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Oakwood Rd. The CVS off Oakwood Road was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 Saturday morning. Charleston Police responded to the call and got a description and a tip to where the suspects may be. CPD executed a traffic stop of the vehicle described and made the arrests. We are working on getting the names of those involved. 

    HOUSTON (AP) -- Authorities who've charged a white suburban Dallas police officer with murder in a black teenager's death face a tough task in getting a conviction as few of these cases go to trial and, when they do, juries remain reluctant to second guess an officer's decision to use deadly force, legal experts said Saturday.

    A release from Sgt. B.D. Humphreys stated the following. In the early morning hours of May 6, 2017 a 911 call reported shots fired on Dutch Hollow Road outside the City of Dunbar.  Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies responded.  As they neared the area they heard no shots.  Then several rounds were fired and trees near them were struck by gunfire.

    Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.

    Fayette County deputies look for missing woman and young son. The department sent out this detailed press release. PRESS RELEASE:  The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing woman and her young son. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning these efforts: 

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

