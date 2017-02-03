AT&T Hosting Hiring Event in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV - AT&T is hosting an event to hire 40 customer service representatives at the DIRECTV call center in Huntington.

The hiring event is on February 9th, 2017, from 10 AM until 3 PM at the center on 2203 5th St., in Huntington.

According to a release, AT&T has invested more than $277 million in its West Virginia wired and wireless networks during 2013 to 2015.

“I’m glad to see that AT&T is hiring and investing in our community,” said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams. “When a company like AT&T makes these kinds of investments, we all win. This is great news for Huntington and the entire region.”

The company is recommending that people apply online before the event and complete the required assessment. The release also says that people who are unable to attend the event or want to start the hiring process faster, can apply online and complete the assessment to be considered for the next steps of the interview process.

More details are available at http://work.att.jobs/huntingtoncsr2017.