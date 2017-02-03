Medical marijuana discussed at Legislative Lookahead - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Medical marijuana discussed at Legislative Lookahead

Posted: Updated:

By JOHN RABY
Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia delegate says he'd like to see serious studies at the state Capitol on legalizing medical marijuana despite the House speaker's recent declaration that such legislation won't gain a foothold this year.

Kanawha County Democrat Mike Pushkin was part of a panel discussion Friday at the West Virginia Associated Press Legislative Lookahead.

Pushkin says the potential medical benefits and the state's current budget crisis are some reasons why West Virginia needs to join 28 other states that have comprehensive medical marijuana programs.

But another panelist, Charleston police Lt. Eric Johnson, says West Virginia leads the nation in too many negative areas already.

During the 2016 election campaign, Gov. Jim Justice said he is open to legalizing medical marijuana. But House Speaker Tim Armstead said Thursday the time isn't right to advance such legislation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • W.V. House Kills Budget Bill

    W.V. House Kills Budget Bill

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:32:38 GMT
    WV legislature trying to close half-billion budget gapWV legislature trying to close half-billion budget gap
    The West Virginia House has rejected the main component of the West Virginia budget bill. Recall that legislators are currently in a special session to get a budget passed. The House will reconvene at 11 a.m. Friday.
    The West Virginia House has rejected the main component of the West Virginia budget bill. Recall that legislators are currently in a special session to get a budget passed. The House will reconvene at 11 a.m. Friday.

  • House GOP votes to gut Obama health care law

    House GOP votes to gut Obama health care law

    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-05-04 18:24:02 GMT

    Republicans have pushed their health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.

    Republicans have pushed their health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.

  • West Virginia coal, gas taxes show ongoing industry uptick

    West Virginia coal, gas taxes show ongoing industry uptick

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-05-04 00:28:59 GMT
    Trump energy policy could be ket to WV economyTrump energy policy could be ket to WV economy
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's tax collections from coal and natural gas production have continued climbing in April, exceeding budget estimates by almost $11 million and prompting state officials to predict an energy sector uptick continuing into next year. They say the gain in mineral extraction tax receipts comes from a 60 percent increase in natural gas prices from a year ago and 19 percent increase in the state's coal production since Jan. 1. State Revenue Secretary D...
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's tax collections from coal and natural gas production have continued climbing in April, exceeding budget estimates by almost $11 million and prompting state officials to predict an energy sector uptick continuing into next year. They say the gain in mineral extraction tax receipts comes from a 60 percent increase in natural gas prices from a year ago and 19 percent increase in the state's coal production since Jan. 1. State Revenue Secretary D...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff asks parents to be on lookout for drug called ‘Xanie Tarts’

    Sheriff asks parents to be on lookout for drug called ‘Xanie Tarts’

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-04-28 14:42:43 GMT

    Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.

    Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.

  • Fayette Deputies Need Help Locating Missing Woman And Young Son

    Fayette Deputies Need Help Locating Missing Woman And Young Son

    Saturday, May 6 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-05-07 00:34:18 GMT

    Fayette County deputies look for missing woman and young son. The department sent out this detailed press release. PRESS RELEASE:  The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing woman and her young son. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning these efforts: 

    Fayette County deputies look for missing woman and young son. The department sent out this detailed press release. PRESS RELEASE:  The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing woman and her young son. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning these efforts: 

  • NTSB And Yeager Officials Confirm Plan To Remove Wreckage

    Yeager Airport Has Reopened

    Sunday, May 7 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-05-07 16:32:58 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.