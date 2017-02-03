Vehicle Accident in South Charleston Shuts Down Intersection - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Vehicle Accident in South Charleston Shuts Down Intersection


By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Dispatchers confirmed that the intersection of Kanawha Turnpike & Central Ave has been shut down while crews clear debris following a two vehicle wreck.

The accident occurred shortly after noon.

One person was injured in the wreck, although their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The scene is expected to be cleared shortly.

The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the accident.

