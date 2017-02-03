Vehicle Accident in South Charleston Shuts Down Intersection

Pursuit Ends In Motorcycle Crash Pursuit Ends In Motorcycle Crash A pursuit by St. Albans Police and Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs end in a crash. Police were in pursuit of a motorcycle in St. Albans and the bike hit a car and both occupants were thrown from the bike. Our crew at the scene reports that two people were transported by ambulance. A pursuit by St. Albans Police and Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs end in a crash. Police were in pursuit of a motorcycle in St. Albans and the bike hit a car and both occupants were thrown from the bike. Our crew at the scene reports that two people were transported by ambulance.

Accident On I-79 Has Multiple Lanes Shut Down Accident On I-79 Has Multiple Lanes Shut Down A vehicle accident on I-79 has multiple lane closures. Dispatch confirms that both southbound lanes as well as one northbound lane of I-79 has been shut down. We have a crew on scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. A vehicle accident on I-79 has multiple lane closures. Dispatch confirms that both southbound lanes as well as one northbound lane of I-79 has been shut down. We have a crew on scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Multiple Agencies Respond To Structure Fire Multiple Agencies Respond To Structure Fire Metro Dispatch confirms a fully involved working structure fire in the 300 Block of Poca River Rd. Tyler Mountain, Sissonville, and Institute Fire Departments responded to the scene. The crews are still currently at the scene working the fire. Metro reports no injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Metro Dispatch confirms a fully involved working structure fire in the 300 Block of Poca River Rd. Tyler Mountain, Sissonville, and Institute Fire Departments responded to the scene. The crews are still currently at the scene working the fire. Metro reports no injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Mudslide Causes Multiple Lane Closures Mudslide Causes Multiple Lane Closures Emergency dispatchers from Gilmer County, WV, confirm a mudslide on US Route 33 near Stumptown. The slide has caused both east and west bound lanes to be shut down. WV Department of Highways are clearing the scene. Dispatch estimates that US 33 will be closed "at least a few more hour". We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Emergency dispatchers from Gilmer County, WV, confirm a mudslide on US Route 33 near Stumptown. The slide has caused both east and west bound lanes to be shut down. WV Department of Highways are clearing the scene. Dispatch estimates that US 33 will be closed "at least a few more hour". We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Escaped Juvenile Back In Custody Escaped Juvenile Back In Custody Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement. Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old male who escaped from the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center late this afternoon in Boone County. The juvenile is 5-foot-9-inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants. The juvenile's case does not involve violence. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.

Heavy Congestion on I-64 Due to Accident Heavy Congestion on I-64 Due to Accident A three vehicle crash has closed one westbound lane of Interstate 64. The wreck was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound near the Nitro exit. Three vehicles are involved in the crash. At this time, it is unknown if there are any injuries reported. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. A three vehicle crash has closed one westbound lane of Interstate 64. The wreck was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound near the Nitro exit. Three vehicles are involved in the crash. At this time, it is unknown if there are any injuries reported. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Diesel Fuel Covers Large Stretch of Roadway After Kanawha County Spill Diesel Fuel Covers Large Stretch of Roadway After Kanawha County Spill MGN Online A diesel spill has covered a large section of roadway in Kanawha County with diesel fuel. A report came in to the newsroom at 4 p.m. indicating that an approximate 1/4 mile stretch of roadway on the 2200 block of Smith Creek Road in the Jefferson area was covered by diesel fuel. Dispatchers do not know what type of vehicle may have caused the spill at this time. Department of Highways crews are en route to lay sand on the roadway. It is not known whether the roadway will be shut do... A diesel spill has covered a large section of roadway in Kanawha County with diesel fuel. A report came in to the newsroom at 4 p.m. indicating that an approximate 1/4 mile stretch of roadway on the 2200 block of Smith Creek Road in the Jefferson area was covered by diesel fuel. Dispatchers do not know what type of vehicle may have caused the spill at this time. Department of Highways crews are en route to lay sand on the roadway. It is not known whether the roadway will be shut do...

WVAW Gives Update on Plane Crash Fuel Spill, Continues to Monitor Area WVAW Gives Update on Plane Crash Fuel Spill, Continues to Monitor Area Following Friday morning's cargo plane crash, West Virginia American Water spokesperson Laura Martin said the company continues to monitor the area surrounding the Elk River in Kanawha County. Crews are out analyzing water samples collected near the crash site and have so far detected no changes in the water quality. Martin said the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Kanawha County and Yeager Airport confirm all fuel has been contained. At this ... Following Friday morning's cargo plane crash, West Virginia American Water spokesperson Laura Martin said the company continues to monitor the area surrounding the Elk River in Kanawha County. Crews are out analyzing water samples collected near the crash site and have so far detected no changes in the water quality. Martin said the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Kanawha County and Yeager Airport confirm all fuel has been contained. At this ...