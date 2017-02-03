West Virginia Senate leader says tax overhaul considered - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia Senate leader says tax overhaul considered

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The leader of West Virginia's Senate says lawmakers will consider overhauling the state's tax structure this year, including a possible shift from an income tax to a consumption tax.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael says he has appointed a special committee to examine possible revisions with its report expected in about two weeks.

Addressing journalists Friday, Carmichael says he agrees with House Speaker Tim Armstead that government cuts are needed to help address a projected $500 million budget deficit in the fiscal year that starts in July.

Both leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Jim Justice say they don't want to saddle West Virginians with higher taxes.

However, both lawmakers say they'll be considering ending various sales tax exemptions, which apply to services by lawyers and accountants among others.

