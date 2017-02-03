211 help line coming to Northeast Kentucky - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

211 help line coming to Northeast Kentucky

Even small children know, if there's an emergency, you dial 911.

But what if you need desperate help after a disaster, or with food, clothing or you're a victim of abuse?

13 News is working for you, with the latest area to get 211 services. 

West Virginia Red Cross workers told Northeast Kentucky United Way Director Jerri Compton how well their 211 system worked during the June floods.

Soon, people in 5 Northeast Kentucky counties will be able to get help with health and human services issues by dialing 211.

Jerri Compton told 13 News, We can help with anything from housing and transportation to child care or hot meals...or any meals.

At Ashland's Dressing Room for the Needy, we heard praise for 211.

Dressing Room manager Tammy McIntyre said, "It would be great. People come in all the time wanting to know how to reach a person if they need food or prescriptions.

Next door at the Community Kitchen, volunteers said 211 would help more people in rural areas.

Ashland's CARES enter helps people meet basic everyday needs

Christina Cole with CARES told us, "When they call 211, they will be directed here, and if there's something we can't meet, we can try and find out how they can reach those resources."

211 call specialists want to make sure that clients get the services they need.

So, every time they will ask; can I call you back in 10 days to make sure you got the help you asked for?

The new 211 will service Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence, Carter and Elliott Counties.

They hope to have the 211 24/7 hot line up and running by early summer. 

    Barboursville Police Play Cowboy For A Day.

    Barboursville police round up some escaped cows. The cows were at the Target Shopping Center.  The Cattle escaped accidentally when the people who were hauling them had stopped for dinner. Barboursville Police and The Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter rounded them up safely. The story had a happy ending after all.
    Cory Davis Memorial Car & Bike Show

    The second annual Cory Davis Memorial Scholarship Car and Bike Show drew crowds at Riverside High School.  More than two dozen cars and bikes were on display for the public. The event helps raise money for the Cory Davis Memorial Scholarship, which provides two deserving Riverside High School students funds to attend college or trade school. Cory Davis was 20 years old when he was killed in the Upper Big Branch Explosion.

    Banker, Economist Adviser And Now Youngest French President

    PARIS (AP) — Emmanuel Macron has been a star student, a champion of France's tech startup movement, an investment banker and economy minister. But the man who will become France's youngest president has never held elected office. 

    Hit And Run Involving A Child

    Cabell County dispatchers confirm a hit and rum involving a child. The incident occurred in the 2600 Block of 4th Avenue in Guyandotte. Huntington Police and Fire Departments, as well as Cabell County EMS responded to the scene. The child was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Pursuit Ends In Motorcycle Crash

    A pursuit by St. Albans Police and Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs end in a crash. Police were in pursuit of a motorcycle in St. Albans and the bike hit a car and both occupants were thrown from the bike. Our crew at the scene reports that two people were transported by ambulance.

    Accident On I-79 Has Multiple Lanes Shut Down

    A vehicle accident on I-79 has multiple lane closures. Dispatch confirms that both southbound lanes as well as one northbound lane of I-79 has been shut down. We have a crew on scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    W.V. House Kills Budget Bill

    The West Virginia House has rejected the main component of the West Virginia budget bill. Recall that legislators are currently in a special session to get a budget passed. The House will reconvene at 11 a.m. Friday.
    House GOP votes to gut Obama health care law

    Republicans have pushed their health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.

    West Virginia coal, gas taxes show ongoing industry uptick

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's tax collections from coal and natural gas production have continued climbing in April, exceeding budget estimates by almost $11 million and prompting state officials to predict an energy sector uptick continuing into next year. They say the gain in mineral extraction tax receipts comes from a 60 percent increase in natural gas prices from a year ago and 19 percent increase in the state's coal production since Jan. 1. State Revenue Secretary D...
    WVU Tech Graduates Final Class in Montgomery

    The final classes of students toss their graduation caps at WVU Tech in Montgomery.  The 118th class walked along the Montgomery campus as the last graduation ceremony. The West Virginia University Institute of Technology will be re-locating from Montgomery to Beckley this upcoming fall. 

    Ohio Preschool Teacher Fired After Seen Dragging Child

    An Ohio preschool teacher has been fired after mishandling a young student Tuesday.

    Nicholas County BOE Cuts 18, Transfers 23

    In a meeting Tuesday night, Nicholas County Board of Education voted to layoff 14 teachers and 4 service personnel. The Board also voted to transfer 17 teachers and transfer 6 service personnel.  This comes as Nicholas County's Board of Education is waiting for a hearing at the State Education Department over consolidation.

    Ashland Police Are Searching For Escaped Inmate

    Roman E. Lewis is wanted by the Ashland Police Department. Lewis is wanted for Escape 2nd Degree, Theft of Identity, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and DUI. Lewis 30 years old Ht.- 5'9 Wt.-160 Build- Slender Hair- Brown Eyes- Hazel Tattoos- Full Sleeve, 15 Stars on arm and unknown on neck If you have any information, please call Ashland Police at 606-327-2020 We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Ohio Deputy Choked Unconsciousness When Responding To A Call

    CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a man was arrested after an Ohio sheriff's deputy was choked into unconsciousness while investigating a domestic dispute.      The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the attack on the 36-year-old deputy happened Saturday afternoon in Columbia Township in suburban Cincinnati.      The sheriff's office says the deputy was assaulted in the lobby of a hotel while trying to settle a dispute between 29-year-old Jeffrey Coope...
    Sheriff asks parents to be on lookout for drug called ‘Xanie Tarts’

    Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.

