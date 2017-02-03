211 help line coming to Northeast Kentucky

Even small children know, if there's an emergency, you dial 911.

But what if you need desperate help after a disaster, or with food, clothing or you're a victim of abuse?

13 News is working for you, with the latest area to get 211 services.

West Virginia Red Cross workers told Northeast Kentucky United Way Director Jerri Compton how well their 211 system worked during the June floods.

Soon, people in 5 Northeast Kentucky counties will be able to get help with health and human services issues by dialing 211.

Jerri Compton told 13 News, We can help with anything from housing and transportation to child care or hot meals...or any meals.

At Ashland's Dressing Room for the Needy, we heard praise for 211.

Dressing Room manager Tammy McIntyre said, "It would be great. People come in all the time wanting to know how to reach a person if they need food or prescriptions.

Next door at the Community Kitchen, volunteers said 211 would help more people in rural areas.

Ashland's CARES enter helps people meet basic everyday needs

Christina Cole with CARES told us, "When they call 211, they will be directed here, and if there's something we can't meet, we can try and find out how they can reach those resources."

211 call specialists want to make sure that clients get the services they need.

So, every time they will ask; can I call you back in 10 days to make sure you got the help you asked for?

The new 211 will service Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence, Carter and Elliott Counties.

They hope to have the 211 24/7 hot line up and running by early summer.