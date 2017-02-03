Police Investigate Tainted Lollipops that Sent Teen Girl to Hosp - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police Investigate Tainted Lollipops that Sent Teen Girl to Hospital

ERIE, PA (WJET)- Erie police are continuing to probe what are believed to be drug-laced lollipops that sent an Erie girl to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

A Perseus House Charter School of Excellence student was in the hospital after overdosing on lollipops that are believed to be laced with a controlled substance, police said Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe the lollipops are laced with some type of controlled substance and are sending the lollipops to the State Police lab for testing. It is unknown how long testing will take.

The girl reportedly received the lollipop from another teen on Wednesday.

According to police, they are unlabeled, wrapped in clear plastic and some, if not all, are believed to be green.

Erie police do not know where or how many were given out Wednesday but they believe there were several.

Erie Police Chief Don Dacus is concerned about the safety of other students and the rest of the Erie community. He said if you see these lollipops turn them into police.

"Obviously, any parents that should see their children with any of these lollipops are asked to confiscate it, place it in a baggie, hold it for us and contact the vice unit," Dacus said. 

