UPDATE: Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges After Police-Involved Shooting

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE (2/3/17 at 4 p.m.):

West Virginia State Police have issued two warrants for the arrest of a man after a police-involved shooting in Grafton Thursday afternoon.

Kyle Jenkins, 24, of Grafton, is still in the hospital after he was shot by a Grafton police officer Thursday afternoon, according to Taylor County Prosecutor John Bord. Jenkins allegedly attempted to stab two officers with a butcher knife.

Jenkins will face two counts of attempted murder in the first degree. 

West Virginia State Police will continue to investigate the incident.

ORIGINAL:

A man was shot by police in Grafton Thursday afternoon after attempting to stab officers with a butcher knife, according to county officials.

According to Taylor County Prosecutor John Bord, the man came at an officer with the knife on the parking deck above the fire department, and the officer was able to push him away. The man, then, took off running and attempted to stab another officer, who then shot him on East Washington Street, Bord said.

The man was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. 

Stay with 12 News for updates on this story as they become available.

