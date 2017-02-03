CAMC Works With WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease

Charleston Area Medical Center is working with WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease in the National Hospital Alliance to provide information, education and patient support services to women with heart disease.

WomenHeart is an organization provides 'peer-to-peer support' and education for women living with or at-risk for heart disease.

They have meetings for education, peer-to-peer patient support and access to local resources. The meetings are held from 6 to 7 PM in the small conference room of the CAMC Heart and Vascular Center in Kanawaha City.

Here is a list of dates:

February 28

March 28

April 25

May 23

June 27

July 25

August 22

September 26

October 24

If you would like more information you can call 304-388-9411, contact Kelly Anderson or Denise Chiartas, or go to their website.