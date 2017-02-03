Legal Medical Marijuana Debated for West Virginia

Some believe legal and taxed pot could help the WV budget deficit

Will medical marijuana become legal in West Virginia? People on both sides of the issue debated that Friday in the annual legislative look ahead. Supporters are passionate about medical use.

"I am a stage-3 cancer survivor who is only alive because medical cannabis got me through chemotherapy. And since it saved my life I've dedicated my time to lobbying and trying to get medical cannabis here," said Russell Williams, a cancer survivor.

Others believe it could also help ease the state's budget deficit.

"The jobs it would create, which also creates revenue. Transportation jobs, security jobs, research jobs. It's yet to be seen, but I've seen revenue estimates up to around $190 million," said Del. Michael Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

But critics aren't convinced. Besides the White House could overrule all the states anyway.

"Marijuana is illegal under federal law. And we don't know with the new attorney general, the new administration, what the position is going to be," said House Speaker Tim Armstead, (R) West Virginia.

Others say teens are starting to experiment with pot, in places where it is sold as medicine.

"We are seeing similar signs in all of these states, primarily with our youth. The youth usage rates are going through the roof in medicalized states," said Ed Shemelya, National Marijuana Initiative which opposes legal pot.

"The pros and cons of medical marijuana aside, there's another critical issue and that is: will it even come up for a vote? Last year there were a number of bills on this issue, and none every got an up or down vote," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.