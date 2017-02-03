Public hearing set for new tax district in South Charleston, WV

The community will have a chance later this month to speak up about an economic development proposal that could bring big changes to South Charleston, WV.

City council took steps this week to move the project forward.

Thursday South Charleston's city council passed a resolution allowing them to move forward with public hearings on the idea of creating Tax Increment Finance districts or TIF districts.

"You have a new development and the taxes generated from those developments can then be used for public improvement projects," explained Mayor Frank Mullens. He expects there to be some opposition to the idea. But said this is not a new or additional tax.

The public hearing is set for February 23.

Mullens said after the public hearing the city will apply to the state for approval to implement the TIF districts. Mullens is hoping to get the proposal to the West Virginia Legislature before the end of the session.