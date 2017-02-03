Keystone Drive Could Reopen Next Week

Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.
Police officers are telling parents and teachers to keep an eye out for Sweet Tarts laced with Xanax.
A pursuit by St. Albans Police and Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs end in a crash. Police were in pursuit of a motorcycle in St. Albans and the bike hit a car and both occupants were thrown from the bike. Our crew at the scene reports that two people were transported by ambulance.
A pursuit by St. Albans Police and Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs end in a crash. Police were in pursuit of a motorcycle in St. Albans and the bike hit a car and both occupants were thrown from the bike. Our crew at the scene reports that two people were transported by ambulance.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
CPD Shift Commander confirms they made 4 arrests in connection to the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Oakwood Rd. The CVS off Oakwood Road was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 Saturday morning. Charleston Police responded to the call and got a description and a tip to where the suspects may be. CPD executed a traffic stop of the vehicle described and made the arrests. We are working on getting the names of those involved.
CPD Shift Commander confirms they made 4 arrests in connection to the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on Oakwood Rd. The CVS off Oakwood Road was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 10:30 Saturday morning. Charleston Police responded to the call and got a description and a tip to where the suspects may be. CPD executed a traffic stop of the vehicle described and made the arrests. We are working on getting the names of those involved.
A shooting has been reported in Huntington, W.Va. The call came in just before 9 p.m. to Cabell County 911. Huntington Police and Fire Departments, as well as Cabell County EMS responded to the call. Huntington Police Chief told WOWK that the victim was "grazed in the head" and he "walked to the ambulance". No reports of any suspects at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A shooting has been reported in Huntington, W.Va. The call came in just before 9 p.m. to Cabell County 911. Huntington Police and Fire Departments, as well as Cabell County EMS responded to the call. Huntington Police Chief told WOWK that the victim was "grazed in the head" and he "walked to the ambulance". No reports of any suspects at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.