Keystone Drive Could Reopen Next Week

Tim Whittington says the closure of Keystone Drive has been a major issue for his neighborhood. The road hasn't been passable since a massive landslide at Yeager Airport covered the roadway in debris.

"If you have to go to the animal shelter or something like that it is a lot better than having to drive all the way down there then have to get back up on the interstate and play that game," said Tim.

Last week, crews with Yeager Airport were able to remove the last bit of debris from the slide. Now, the project has been handed over to the West Virginia DOH.

"We have the department of highways out here laying gravel down and getting ready for the road to open. Hopefully, with any luck at all, that will happen sometime over the next week," said Mike Plante, PIO for Yeager Airport.

As long as the area doesn't see any severe weather and crews don't run into any issues with their equipment, Keystone will be ready for travel next week.

While the road can reopen as soon as it is graveled, they say it will probably be spring or summer before it is paved.

People living along Keystone say they look forward to seeing the road 100% completed, especially since some of them have had to use the emergency exit that takes them over an active runway at Yeager Airport.

"Especially when the snow was falling here a while back and the floods. It was pretty bad on people because they were having to go up through the airport," said Tim Whittington.

While the project has taken a little longer than expected, Yeager Airport officials say they look forward to getting the road reopened to the public.

"It has been about 18 or 19 months and that is a long time for people to have to wait. We appreciate everyone patience and we are happy that we got it done without anyone getting seriously hurt or injured," said Mike Plante.

Be sure to stay with 13 News as we continue to follow this developing story.