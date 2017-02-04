'Notorious B.O.B' downs 409 wings to reign at Wing Bowl - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

'Notorious B.O.B' downs 409 wings to reign at Wing Bowl

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bob "Notorious B.O.B." Shoudt choked down 409 chicken wings to become the finger-licking champion of Philadelphia's Wing Bowl.

His winning finish Friday was 20 wings less than Molly Schuyler inhaled last year to take the championship title.

But Schuyler won a special, five-minute race this year against Bill "El Wingador" Simmonds after downing 95 wings.

The morning eating ordeal draws boozy spectators who tailgate beforehand outside the city's sports arena to watch flamboyant contestants and suggestively-clad women known as Wingettes. This year, rapper Coolio performed between rounds.

Shoudt took home $10,000, a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Even with the slogan "if you heave, you leave," the event included some romance. One contestant proposed to his girlfriend after he was ejected from the eat-off. She said "yes."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff’s office: Florida child dies in apparent swing accident

    Sheriff’s office: Florida child dies in apparent swing accident

    Monday, May 8 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-05-08 17:38:22 GMT

    Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.

    Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.

  • Ohio middle schooler suspended after liking gun photo on Instagram

    Ohio middle schooler suspended after liking gun photo on Instagram

    Monday, May 8 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-05-08 15:54:23 GMT

    A middle school student landed in hot water at school after liking a post on social media.

    A middle school student landed in hot water at school after liking a post on social media.

  • Ashland Police Are Searching For Escaped Inmate

    Ashland Police Are Searching For Escaped Inmate

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-05-08 02:37:40 GMT
    Roman E. Lewis is wanted by the Ashland Police Department. Lewis is wanted for Escape 2nd Degree, Theft of Identity, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and DUI. Lewis 30 years old Ht.- 5'9 Wt.-160 Build- Slender Hair- Brown Eyes- Hazel Tattoos- Full Sleeve, 15 Stars on arm and unknown on neck If you have any information, please call Ashland Police at 606-327-2020 We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Roman E. Lewis is wanted by the Ashland Police Department. Lewis is wanted for Escape 2nd Degree, Theft of Identity, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and DUI. Lewis 30 years old Ht.- 5'9 Wt.-160 Build- Slender Hair- Brown Eyes- Hazel Tattoos- Full Sleeve, 15 Stars on arm and unknown on neck If you have any information, please call Ashland Police at 606-327-2020 We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.