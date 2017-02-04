140 Somali refugees set to leave for US sent back to camp - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

140 Somali refugees set to leave for US sent back to camp

140 Somali refugees set to leave for US sent back to camp

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Jennifer O'Gorman / Trocaire Jennifer O'Gorman / Trocaire

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - About 140 Somali refugees whose resettlement in the United States this week was stopped by President Donald Trump's executive order have been sent back to their refugee camp instead, one of the refugees said Saturday.

It was not clear why they were returned a day after a U.S. court order blocked Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Somalia. Officials with the International Organization for Migration, which runs the transit center in Nairobi where the refugees had been waiting for their flights to the U.S., could not be reached for comment.

"How would you feel? One day you are telling friends bye, wishing them well, and the next you are back where you started," 28-year-old Nadir Hassan told The Associated Press by phone from the camp. "My home for 27 years was a refugee camp. I was hoping to start a new life in the U.S., get an education, a job, a life. We feel bad."

He had been on a waiting list to leave for about a decade, he said.

The fate of the Somali refugees is especially uncertain because Kenya's government has vowed to close their Dadaab camp, the world's largest, by the end of May, citing security concerns. Kenyan officials say the refugees will be returned to neighboring Somalia, where the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group continues to carry out deadly attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, and elsewhere.

The Kenyan government says al-Shabab uses Dadaab as a recruiting and training ground for extremists who attack Kenya, but it has not presented any proof.

Human rights groups have protested Kenya's plans to close Dadaab, saying some of the more than 250,000 refugees there have reported being pressured to leave the camp and that Somalia remains too unstable for people to return home. Refugees who have heeded Kenya's call to voluntarily leave have said they felt betrayed because assurances of safety and support went unfulfilled in Somalia.

A spokeswoman for the U.N. refugee agency, Yvonne Ndege, said Saturday the agency was looking at other ways of settling the refugees, including moving them to another camp in Kenya, Kakuma, which houses mostly people from South Sudan.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Local church helps community during annual "The Church has left the Building" day

    Monday, May 8 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:43:28 GMT

    Revitalization and repair efforts took place all across the area on Sunday, May 7, 2017. More than 1 thousand people from River Ridge Church spread out across Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties to take part. They shoveled and spread fresh mulch and painted the playground at the 2nd Avenue Community Center on Charleston’s West Side. Lisa Herlihy volunteers there helping kids regularly during the week. On Sunday there were many around her making the center better for the kids. ...

    Revitalization and repair efforts took place all across the area on Sunday, May 7, 2017. More than 1 thousand people from River Ridge Church spread out across Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties to take part. They shoveled and spread fresh mulch and painted the playground at the 2nd Avenue Community Center on Charleston’s West Side. Lisa Herlihy volunteers there helping kids regularly during the week. On Sunday there were many around her making the center better for the kids. ...

  • W.V. Attorney General Offers Tips for Planning A Trouble-Free Summer Vacation

    W.V. Attorney General Offers Tips for Planning A Trouble-Free Summer Vacation

    Monday, May 8 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-05-08 20:03:06 GMT
    Simon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0Simon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
    CHARLESTON (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to be cautious when making travel plans as summertime fast approaches. Vacationers often look toward summer as the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family, explore new places or revisit their favorite destination. “Warmer weather gets many people thinking about summer travel,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Whether it is a theme park, a cruise or some ...
    CHARLESTON (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to be cautious when making travel plans as summertime fast approaches. Vacationers often look toward summer as the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family, explore new places or revisit their favorite destination. “Warmer weather gets many people thinking about summer travel,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Whether it is a theme park, a cruise or some ...

  • Ripley Police Warn of Scam

    Ripley Police Warn of Scam

    Monday, May 8 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-05-08 19:39:48 GMT
    The Ripley Police Department is advising that the department has received several complaints of a scam involving people attempting to be part of a federal agency. Those individuals are threatening to have people arrested if they don't send them money, and have targeted several businesses and homes in the Ripley area. The department advises to not send money and to contact the Ripley Police Department right away if this happens.
    The Ripley Police Department is advising that the department has received several complaints of a scam involving people attempting to be part of a federal agency. Those individuals are threatening to have people arrested if they don't send them money, and have targeted several businesses and homes in the Ripley area. The department advises to not send money and to contact the Ripley Police Department right away if this happens.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff’s office: Florida child dies in apparent swing accident

    Sheriff’s office: Florida child dies in apparent swing accident

    Monday, May 8 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-05-08 17:38:22 GMT

    Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.

    Authorities say the death of a 7-year-old on a swing in her yard appears to be accidental.

  • Ohio middle schooler suspended after liking gun photo on Instagram

    Ohio middle schooler suspended after liking gun photo on Instagram

    Monday, May 8 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-05-08 15:54:23 GMT

    A middle school student landed in hot water at school after liking a post on social media.

    A middle school student landed in hot water at school after liking a post on social media.

  • Ashland Police Are Searching For Escaped Inmate

    Ashland Police Are Searching For Escaped Inmate

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-05-08 02:37:40 GMT
    Roman E. Lewis is wanted by the Ashland Police Department. Lewis is wanted for Escape 2nd Degree, Theft of Identity, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and DUI. Lewis 30 years old Ht.- 5'9 Wt.-160 Build- Slender Hair- Brown Eyes- Hazel Tattoos- Full Sleeve, 15 Stars on arm and unknown on neck If you have any information, please call Ashland Police at 606-327-2020 We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Roman E. Lewis is wanted by the Ashland Police Department. Lewis is wanted for Escape 2nd Degree, Theft of Identity, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and DUI. Lewis 30 years old Ht.- 5'9 Wt.-160 Build- Slender Hair- Brown Eyes- Hazel Tattoos- Full Sleeve, 15 Stars on arm and unknown on neck If you have any information, please call Ashland Police at 606-327-2020 We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.