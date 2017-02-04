Trump seeks an ally, or at least an ear, in W.Va. Democrat - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Trump seeks an ally, or at least an ear, in W.Va. Democrat


By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has struck up an unlikely political bond with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

The relationship between the West Virginia coal broker and New York real estate mogul has turned Manchin into one of the Democrats' best conduits into the new administration. In Manchin, Trump sees the potential for a partner in a Democratic Party that's all-but-declared war on his agenda.

In Trump, Manchin sees a lifeboat. West Virginia's only congressional Democrat is a centrist from a state that went overwhelmingly for Trump. He finds himself in the middle of the political hurricane sweeping through Washington.

Furious Democrats are demanding complete resistance to Trump's agenda from their elected officials. Republicans see Manchin as one of the most vulnerable Democrats in next year's midterm races.

