Local Delegates speak out on the future of toll booths

Local Delegates speak out on the future of toll booths

Many people in the Mountain State might like to see the toll booths go away. Well that's something that just might happen, in 2019 that is. 

If you're traveling anywhere in West Virginia, you probably need to keep a few dollars in your car for the tolls on the interstate. But what you might not realize is, those dollars go a long way in the Mountain State. 

"Every body that drives to and from Charleston and drives around Beckley knows that the best maintained roads in Southern West Virginia are the toll roads and if we eliminate the tolls we'll have issues with maintenance and safety," said (D) Delegate Mick Bates, 30th District.

That money also helps support roughly 300 jobs in West Virginia. But not everyone is in favor of keeping the toll booths up and working. 

"We just don't have $80 million laying around to support the highways in the manner they're being taken care of now. We can't afford to lose 300 good jobs at this time. It's important we look at every possible option before we allow those tolls to expire in 2019," said (R) Delegate John Shott, 27th District.

Shott says right now, roughly 25% of the revenue collected by toll booths come from people native to West Virginia. That adds up to about $20 million. Instead, he would rather propose a solution to have another agency pay for the portion of tolls collected by West Virginia drivers, but continue to require out of state drivers to pay the price. 

Bates says without legislative action, by 2019 bonds will be paid off and tolls will be removed. 

