One Person Injured in Huntington House Fire

Chase Extending Several Counties Due to Possible Abduction Chase Extending Several Counties Due to Possible Abduction MGN Online A chase that began in Kanawha County Monday afternoon ended in an arrest in Mingo County. The chase was reported just after 5 p.m. in the Charleston area before the driver drove onto U.S. 119. The driver drove on U.S. 119 all the way into Mingo County before being arrested. It is not clear at this time what caused the chase, but several police units responded. The driver was arrested without incident. There were no injuries reported as a result of the chase.

Large sinkhole swallows car after water main break in Ohio Large sinkhole swallows car after water main break in Ohio WKBN YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver found himself stuck in a large sinkhole, which opened up as he was pulling into a Youngstown Burger King. Officials with the city's water department estimated that the sinkhole was one of the biggest that they've seen in the area. They cited the fluctuating weather as the likely cause. "In the rainy weather, after it has been cold, a lot of snow starts melting. The ground gets heavy from the water," said Joe Dunla...

Juvenile Receives Serious Injuries in Putnam County Crash Juvenile Receives Serious Injuries in Putnam County Crash The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious vehicle crash involving a juvenile. On Saturday, at around 5 p.m., a juvenile male was traveling on Poca River Road when he was involved in a single vehicle crash. A witness reported that the vehicle ran off the edge of the roadway, going airborne and striking a tree approximately six feet above the ground. The juvenile was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The juvenile received serious injuries and was...

Hit And Run Involving A Child Hit And Run Involving A Child Cabell County dispatchers confirm a hit and rum involving a child. The incident occurred in the 2600 Block of 4th Avenue in Guyandotte. Huntington Police and Fire Departments, as well as Cabell County EMS responded to the scene. The child was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Accident On I-79 Has Multiple Lanes Shut Down Accident On I-79 Has Multiple Lanes Shut Down A vehicle accident on I-79 has multiple lane closures. Dispatch confirms that both southbound lanes as well as one northbound lane of I-79 has been shut down. We have a crew on scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Multiple Agencies Respond To Structure Fire Multiple Agencies Respond To Structure Fire Metro Dispatch confirms a fully involved working structure fire in the 300 Block of Poca River Rd. Tyler Mountain, Sissonville, and Institute Fire Departments responded to the scene. The crews are still currently at the scene working the fire. Metro reports no injuries at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.