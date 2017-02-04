One Person Injured in Huntington House Fire - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Person Injured in Huntington House Fire

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
One person was transported after a fire in Huntington Saturday morning.

The fire occurred on the 4200 block of Magazine Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to dispatchers, the cause of the fire is not known at this time, but one person was transported to the hospital after receiving unknown injuries.

Damage was sustained to the home, but it is unclear at this time what the extent of damage was to the structure.

A rekindle fire occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

