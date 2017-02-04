No Injuries Reported in Ambulance Rollover

No injuries were reported after an ambulance rolled over in Putnam County Saturday morning.

The wreck occurred around 11:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 34 at Turkey Creek.

The ambulance was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

At this time, it is not known what may have caused the crash, nor what the extent of damage received to the ambulance was.

Thankfully, there were no injuries in the crash.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.