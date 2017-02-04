Serious Accident Takes Place in Braxton County

A Braxton County accident has injured at least one individual.

A vehicle was traveling southbound on Interstate 79 just a few miles north of the Servia exit, when it lost control, flipped, and then burst into flames.

According to local reports, the vehicle flipped several times before bursting into flames.

At this time, dispatchers and state police have been unable to provide information on the condition of the victim.

However, scanner traffic says that a woman was injured but breathing when transported to the hospital.

Frametown Volunteer Fire, the Braxton County Sheriff's Office, and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene.

Interstate 79's travel was impacted for at least two hours while crews worked to clear the scene. The interstate has since reopened.

We will continue to provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.