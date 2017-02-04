Vehicle Shot at on Charleston's West Side

A vehicle was shot at on Charleston's West Side late Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 5 p.m. that a vehicle was shot at three times while it was being driven on Washington Street West near the Rite-Aid.

At this time, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

It is not clear what the motive was, or whether there were any arrests for this crime yet.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.