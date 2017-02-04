Vehicle Shot at on Charleston's West Side - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Vehicle Shot at on Charleston's West Side

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
A vehicle was shot at on Charleston's West Side late Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 5 p.m. that a vehicle was shot at three times while it was being driven on Washington Street West near the Rite-Aid.

At this time, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

It is not clear what the motive was, or whether there were any arrests for this crime yet.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

