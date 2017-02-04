Pedestrian Struck in Eastern Kanawha County

A pedestrian has been struck in eastern Kanawha County Saturday evening.

The incident happened at 8:40 p.m. at MacCorkle Avenue SE and Paint Creek Road in the Hansford area.

At this time dispatchers say that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. Units are still on the scene, but they expect one person to be transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the vehicle who struck the victim is at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

